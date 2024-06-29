Hugyaw Davao: A night of fun, colors, and celebration

Teeny Arnaiz, one of Duaw Davao's organizers, said the event is one of a kind.

"It is a celebration of color and life with different diversities and sectors," Arnaiz said.

Coinciding with Pride Month, the event featured performances from various LGBT groups, including some of the city's drag queens.

Notably, Dabawenyo drag queen and Drag Race Philippines Season 1 contestant Lady Morgana joined the festivities.

“We, Dabawenyos, know that we are offering a lot when it comes to tourism, you may be from abroad, or from Luzon or Visayas but you can feel that you can relax, and you can work here, experience the new destinations in Davao City," Arnaiz added.

Mutya ng Dabaw 2024 Hanna Maj Piccio and Patnubay ng Dabaw Abigail Balili also graced the event.

One of the performers, Kapuso star Derrick Monasterio, serenaded the crowd.

The event aligns with the Duaw Davao campaign, aiming to attract local and international tourists to Davao City.

Jennifer Romero, City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge, said the event provides a platform for homegrown talents.

CTOO plans to make Hugyaw Davao an annual event, promising a bigger and better celebration each year.

