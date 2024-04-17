Human Milk Bank Ordinance to aid breastfeeding mothers

DAVAO City Second District Councilor Richlyn N. Justol-Baguilod is spearheading the development of a Human Milk Bank Ordinance aimed at supporting breastfeeding mothers facing challenges due to insufficient breast milk.

As chairperson of the health committee, Baguilod highlighted during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that many mothers encounter difficulties breastfeeding their children due to inadequate milk production. Consequently, she drafted the “Davao City Human Milk Bank Ordinance.”

"Nakita nato na daghan gyud problems ang uban moms kay dili abundant na makahatag ug milk. Nakita pud nato sa social media na naay nagashare, nagahatag, ug naa poy nagapalit (We saw that some mothers have problems because they lack breast milk. We also saw on social media that some share it while others are selling and buying it)," she said.

Baguilod said that they collaborated with the City Health Office (CHO) and took inspiration from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Milk Bank.

"Sa SPMC, they have already their milk bank and same sa ilaha, dili pud sila always naa, nagapangayo gihapon sila (At SPMC, they already have a milk bank and similarly, they also face shortages and continue to seek donations)," she said.

The councilor emphasized their search for mothers willing to donate excess breast milk.

She said that donating breast milk is voluntary.

Interested donors can coordinate with their respective barangays or directly visit the Sta. Ana Barangay Health Office facility. Donors will undergo screening, interviews, and necessary legal procedures.

Milk from the Milk Bank will be provided free of charge, and milk pouches will be distributed to donors.

Baguilod added that during the committee hearing, the private sector expressed readiness to support the ordinance.

She disclosed that they have conducted three committee hearings involving the City Legal Office, CHO, and interested private sectors. The ordinance is currently on its second reading. Wilbert Sotoniel Duran, DNSC Intern



