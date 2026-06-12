Hundreds pay final respects to Rene

HUNDREDS of Mindanaoans lined up amid the afternoon heat to pay their final respects to the late Davao Eagles star Rene Clert Baterbonia during the first day of public viewing at Christ the King Chapel inside the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City, on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Supporters, fans, students, and members of the sports community began queuing as early as 11 a.m., hours before the public viewing opened at 1 p.m., braving the midday heat to honor the 18-year-old standout.

The AdDU community, along with family and close friends, was allowed earlier access in the morning. Department of Education officials from Davao City, led by Schools Division Superintendent Rey Solitario, were among those who visited and extended condolences to Baterbonia’s mother, Rovelyn.

Officials from DepEd offices in Davao Occidental, Panabo City, and nearby areas also arrived to pay their respects to the former AdDU Blue Knights standout, who helped steer the Davao Region to its first-ever secondary boys basketball gold medal in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte. He also led the Davraa-bannered Team Philippines to a gold medal finish in the 2025 Asean Schools Games in Brunei. Bartebonia also formed part of the Davao Eagles squad, which brought home a silver medal from the 2026 Agusan del Sur Palarong Pambansa recently.

"Sakit kaayo murag dili gihapon ko katuo (It's heartbreaking. I still can't believe it)," Solitario said. "Daghan kaayo sya'g fans kay daghan gyud nianhi niya. But-an man gyud syang bata-a, maayo sa iyang pamilya (He had a lot of fans because many people really came for him. He was a very good kid, kind to his family)."

Solitario said Baterbonia had once given him a jersey, which he said he would keep as a lasting reminder.

Baterbonia and his Nigerian teammate, Chukwuemeka Divine Adili, drowned on June 8, 2026, during a team-building activity with the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in Aurora province.

Flow of mourners, emotional tributes

Visitors described an orderly but emotional atmosphere inside the chapel, with long lines forming for those wishing to view Baterbonia’s jersey and pay their respects.

Russel, a supporter from Panabo City who followed Baterbonia since his Davraa days, said the wake was solemn and well-organized.

“Pag abot sa sulod, bawal ang video ug camera. Pero ok kaayo ilang flow sa linya (Upon entering, video and camera recording were not allowed inside the chapel. However, the flow of the line was very orderly),” she said. “Ang mas daghan ug linya kay didto sa magpa-picture sa iyang jersey. Solemn kaayo, dili saba (The longer line was for those who wanted to take photos with his jersey. It was solemn and quiet).”

She said Baterbonia had long dreamed of lifting his family out of poverty through basketball.

“Despite sa iyang kapobrehon, nangarap siya nga mo-angat ang ilang kinabuhi pinaagi sa basketball (Despite his poverty, he dreamed of improving their family’s life through basketball),” she said.

She also expressed grief for Baterbonia’s mother, saying the loss was difficult to comprehend as a fellow parent.

Other visitors, including Hazel from Mintal, said they hoped the tragedy would lead to accountability and clarity.

“Nalipay ko kay nauli na siya, apan nasubo ko kay naglaom ko nga aduna’y imbestigasyon ug mogawas ang tinuod (I am glad that he is home, but I am saddened because I hope there will be an investigation and the truth will come out),” she said.

Teachers Jean and Janet, who followed Baterbonia’s career since his Palarong Pambansa days, described him as a once-in-a-generation athlete whose journey they closely followed.

“Sukad nagsugod pa lang si Rene sa Palarong Pambansa, gitan-aw namo ang iyang mga duwa (Since Rene started in the Palarong Pambansa, we watched his games),” they said. “Gikan sa championship hangtod sa iyang pag-adto sa Manila, gisubay namo siya (From his championship run up to his move to Manila, we followed his journey)."

Micaella from Toril also joined the mourners, saying she had supported Baterbonia since his breakout performance in 2025.

A Eucharistic Mass was being held on Friday evening.

The public viewing will resume on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., as more friends, supporters, and members of the sports community are expected to arrive to pay their final respects. MLSA WITH REPORTS FROM HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO, CASANDRA PAYAN, AND JOHN ADAM ALADAD/SPAMAST/SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERNS