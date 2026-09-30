HWPL, NCMF to hold 4th Peace Convention

INTERNATIONAL peace organization Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), which played a civilian-led role in advancing peace in Mindanao by helping mediate a historic local peace agreement in 2014, is set to convene the 4th National Peace Convention at the University of the East Theater in Manila on October 3, 2026.

In partnership with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), this year’s theme, “Be a Living Legacy of Peace,” aims to gather 1,000 peace advocates, cultural and religious leaders, educators, youth, media professionals, and civil society organizations to share experiences, highlight collective efforts, and explore how different sectors can work together to build a culture of peace, particularly among the younger generation.

The convention comes at a particularly important time as recent incidents of school violence further highlight the need to strengthen efforts in peace education, prevention, dialogue, and community involvement.

As an organization committed to peace education and peacebuilding, HWPL believes that addressing these challenges requires more than the efforts of one sector.

The National Peace Convention is an annual event that brings together a multi-sectoral assembly of lawmakers and policy-makers, educators, religious and cultural leaders, media, youth, women’s groups, and civil society leaders. Since its inception in 2023, the convention has provided a platform for diverse sectors to come together in support of peace.

This year's theme calls on individuals to move beyond simply remembering the efforts of those who have worked for peace and instead become active participants in carrying that legacy forward through their daily choices, relationships, communities, and service to others.

In line with this call for active participation, the event will also feature the Peace Center, an initiative that provides a space for people of different faiths and backgrounds to learn, engage in deeper discussions, and better understand religious teachings and perspectives. Participants may choose from free online discussion sessions on Catholicism, Islam, non-denominational Christianity, and Hinduism (Hare Krishna), each facilitated by religious leaders representing the respective religions.