AS PART of its milestone 25th anniversary celebration, GMA Network’s flagship and acclaimed documentary program, I-Witness, gathered students from various schools for an insightful and inspiring talk session dubbed “i-25: The I-Witness Talks” last August 20 at the Blessed Frassati Auditorium of the University of Santo Tomas.

I-Witness’ esteemed hosts, Kara David, Howie Severino, Atom Araullo, Mav Gonzales, and John Consulta, inspired the audience by sharing their remarkable experiences as documentarists, giving the attendees helpful advice to help them as they move forward in their chosen path.