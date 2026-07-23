I-Witness launches podcast featuring award-winning docs

THIS World Listening Day on July 18, tune out the noise and listen to stories that matter from the Philippines' longest-running and most awarded documentary program.

Hosted by veteran journalists Kara David, Howie Severino, Atom Araullo, Mav Gonzales, and John Consulta, the I-Witness Podcast lets the audience experience unforgettable stories that celebrate the human spirit—whether one is driving, commuting, working, or winding down.

The podcast launches with a collection of award-winning documentaries recognized by prestigious international award-giving bodies.

Kara David's "Ambulansyang de Paa," a George Foster Peabody Award winner in 2009, follows her journey to a remote sitio in Oriental Mindoro, where residents use makeshift cradles to carry patients to the nearest hospital because of limited access to healthcare.

Another Kara David documentary, "Kapalit ng Katahimikan," explores a community where families of abuse victims choose to settle cases privately instead of taking them to court to preserve harmony within their tribe. Despite this long-standing tradition, some members break their silence in pursuit of justice. This documentary was named as a finalist at the 2025 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

Atom Araullo's "Bawat Barya" won a Silver World Medal at the 2024 New York Festivals. It tells the story of 13-year-old Cholo from Malabon City who collects plastic waste from the Tullahan River and searches canals and drainage systems for lost coins to help support his family.

Howie Severino's "Mask Land" looks into water pollution caused by the pandemic’s surgical mask wastes and finds out if an innovative face mask that can grow food once discarded can be an alternative solution. This inspiring environmental documentary won a Silver Green Award at the 2022 Deauville Green Awards in France.

Mav Gonzales' "Sisid sa Putik," which won a Bronze World Medal at the 2024 New York Festivals, explores a frog grass industry that has thrived for more than three decades in Barangay Pangabugan. It follows 13-year-old Moby and his friends as they dive into a foul-smelling, snake-infested creek to collect nutrient-rich mud that helps support their families.

Also featured are Kara David's "Bilanggo ng Isipan," Atom Araullo's "Koronang Tinik" and "Ang Langaw na Hindi Binubugaw," and Howie Severino's "Boat to School" and "Black Manila."

Press play on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube Music to rediscover stories that matter from I-Witness beginning July 18.

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