Italian boxer Angela Carini, who stepped out of the ring against Algeria’s Imane Khelif at Paris 2024 after just 46 seconds, will be honored with $50,000 from the International Boxing Association (IBA), recognizing her bravery as if she were an Olympic champion, according to IBA president Umar Kremlev.

Carini and Khelif had barely begun their match when Carini made the surprising choice to abandon the fight—an uncommon event in Olympic boxing. Her headgear had come loose at least once before she left. Instead of shaking Khelif's hand after the decision, Carini knelt in the ring and cried.

The Associated Press reported that Carini, still tearful, later explained she quit because of intense pain in her nose from the initial punches.

With blood visible on her trunks, Carini emphasized that she wasn't making a political statement or refusing to fight Khelif. "I felt severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said 'enough,' because I didn't want to, I couldn't finish the match," Carini told AP.

Kremlev, in a report published on the IBA official website on August 2, said: “I couldn’t look at her tears. I am not indifferent to such situations, and I can assure that we will protect each boxer. I do not understand why they kill women’s boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety.”

Kremlev also announced that the IBA will extend support to Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova who unanimously lost to Lin Yu-ting from Chinese Taipei, previously declared ineligible by the IBA in 2023.

The IBA leadership made a historic decision to award prize money to all Paris 2024 Olympics medalists aimed at supporting athletes, coaches, and national federations, highlighting the organization’s commitment to recognizing hard work and dedication in boxing.

Paris 2024 boxing gold medalists will receive $100,000 each, with $50,000 for the athlete, $25,000 for the national federation, and $25,000 for the coach.

Silver medalists get $50,000, split as $25,000 for the athlete and $12,500 each for the coach and federation.

Bronze winners will receive $25,000, with $12,500 going to the athlete and the other half divided equally between the national federation and coach. Fifth-place finishers will get $10,000 each.

In total, the IBA will distribute over $3.1 million to more than 100 boxers.

Meanwhile, the recent joint Paris 2024 Boxing Unit/IOC statement underscored that all athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic boxing tournament must adhere to the eligibility and medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU). These rules, based on Tokyo 2020 guidelines, ensure consistency and fairness. They apply from the qualification rounds through various international tournaments, minimizing disruption to athletes' training.

The statement noted that misinformation has emerged about two female Paris 2024 athletes who have competed at the highest levels, including Tokyo 2020, were unfairly disqualified by the IBA without due process. The IOC condemns this arbitrary decision and remains committed to protecting athletes' rights under the Olympic Charter and the IOC Code of Ethics.

The IOC revoked the IBA's recognition in 2023, a decision upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A new consensus around a governing body is needed for boxing to be included in the Olympic Games LA28. MLSA