IBP: Duterte’s Golden Pillar award not political

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Davao City Chapter clarified that the Golden Pillar of Law Award recently given to former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is a non-political recognition, grounded purely on objective criteria set by the IBP National Office.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 8, the chapter said that the award honors professional longevity and good standing, not political beliefs or endorsements.

The award’s implementation followed a memorandum dated August 20, 2025, from IBP national president Atty. Allan G. Panolong. It is granted nationwide to lawyers who have served at least 50 years in the legal profession and remain in good standing with the IBP.

Based on merit

The IBP said that the Golden Pillar of Law Award is conferred across all chapters nationwide and is not limited to prominent figures. In Davao City alone, 27 lawyers, including Duterte, were honored during the 2025 Law Month celebration for their decades of service to law and justice.

The award recognizes IBP members who have completed 50 years or more in legal practice—whether in private service, government, the judiciary, or academe. Eligible recipients must be members in good standing, have no record of disciplinary action, and must not have been convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude.

“Based on these established and objective qualifications, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte fully meets each criterion, in the same manner as all other awardees across the nation who were likewise conferred the same honor,” the IBP Davao Chapter said.

Addressing criticism

IBP Davao issued the clarification amid public discourse and criticism from some members of the legal community questioning Duterte’s recognition. It reminded fellow lawyers that the justice system is grounded in the presumption of innocence and evidence-based judgment, not on perceptions or political biases.

“While the chapter recognizes that certain members of the legal community have expressed their personal sentiments against the conferment of the award, we must also be reminded that as lawyers, we are duty-bound to rise above biases," the IBP Davao said. "Judgment must rest on evidence and final conviction, not mere perception, and every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The IBP reiterated that the Golden Pillar of Law Award is not an "endorsement of political acts or personal ideologies,” but rather “a recognition of professional longevity and standing under the IBP’s By-Laws, applied without distinction.”

Duterte’s five decades in law

Duterte, a San Beda College of Law graduate who passed the bar in 1972, began his legal career as a special counsel at the Davao City Prosecution Office in 1977 before serving as assistant city prosecutor until 1986.

Former undersecretary and Davao City administrator Jesus Melchor Quitain Sr. accepted the award on Duterte’s behalf. In a Facebook post, First District Councilor Atty. Jay Melchor Quitain Jr. said the recognition honored Duterte’s “unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions” to the legal profession, citing his dedication to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

Quitain Sr. was also among the 27 recipients of the Golden Pillar of Law Award for his own distinguished service.

The Golden Pillar of Law Award remains one of the IBP’s highest distinctions, celebrating legal professionals whose lifelong service has contributed to upholding justice and the rule of law. DEF