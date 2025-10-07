IBP honors former President Duterte with Law Award

FORMER President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) has been conferred the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Golden Pillar of Law Award for his 50 years of distinguished service to the legal profession.

In a Facebook post, First District Councilor Atty. Jay Melchor Quitain Jr. said his father, former undersecretary and Davao City administrator Jesus Melchor Quitain Sr., accepted the award on behalf of the former president.

“Also accepting the IBP Pillar of Law Award on behalf of our Mayor and Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte are Former Secretary Jesus Melchor Quitain, witnessed by me and Atty Petite Principe for the City Government of Davao,” Quitain Jr. wrote on October 6, 2025.

The plaque recognized Duterte’s “unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions” to the legal profession, honoring his dedication to justice, integrity, and the rule of law throughout his five decades in public and private service. It was signed by IBP National President and Chairman Atty. Allan G. Panolong.

Quitain Sr. was likewise conferred the same Golden Pillar of Law Award for his years of exemplary legal service. The award is among the IBP’s highest distinctions, given to members who have rendered at least 50 years in the profession.

FPRRD’s legal service

Duterte earned his law degree from San Beda College of Law and passed the bar in 1972. He began his career as a special counsel at the Davao City Prosecution Office in 1977 before becoming an assistant city prosecutor until 1986.

That same year, he was appointed officer-in-charge vice mayor of Davao City and was later elected mayor in 1988, serving multiple terms until 1998. He also served as First District representative from 1998 to 2001 and later returned as mayor, holding the post until 2010 before being elected vice mayor.

In 2016, Duterte became the 16th President of the Philippines, serving until 2022.

As of writing, the former president has been detained in The Hague, Netherlands, since March 12, 2025, and made his first appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) via video link two days later. (RGP, with reports from Xinhua)