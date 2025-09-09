IBP launches anti-corruption campaign to address 'ghost' flood projects

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) earlier this week warned that recent revelations about “ghost and substandard” flood-control projects are not one-off failures but “symptoms of a deeper affliction” of corruption, and announced a nationwide anti-corruption campaign to address what it called a systemic problem.

In a formal statement, the IBP condemned the scandals, saying they “distort priorities, corrode trust, and mortgage the future of our people.” The group stressed that corruption’s real cost is felt by the poorest and most exposed communities.

“Each act of plunder is not only illicit enrichment, but it is also a direct assault on dignity,” the statement read.

The IBP added that such abuses violate the constitution’s mandate that public office is a public trust.

To turn principle into action, the IBP said it will establish Anti-Corruption Desks in all chapters — “frontline mechanisms for receiving evidence, addressing complaints, and facilitating remedies” — and form a Committee for Good Governance to provide impartial oversight and investigate allegations.

The dual structure is meant to combine grassroots accessibility with institutional scrutiny, the IBP said, as it vowed to “rebuild trust by creating systems where accountability is no longer exceptional, but expected.”

Recent disclosures and nationwide reporting have pushed the flood-control controversy from being a local concern into a national crisis. An internal audit and independent investigations have flagged hundreds of projects as substandard, undocumented, or entirely fictitious, prompting civic groups, business associations, and church leaders to call for thorough probes. The scale of the problem has already drawn the attention of both Malacañang and Congress, with inquiries underway and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) leadership forced to suspend bidding processes, review contracts, and move toward blacklisting implicated contractors.

Zoom in on local scene

In Davao City, the Matina Gravahan flood-control dike — reportedly completed in 2023 — has been left vulnerable after a section collapsed when floodwaters carried heavy debris that scoured the structure.

The damage has exposed nearby communities, forcing some residents to use makeshift crossings.

Local officials admitted that repairs have been delayed by funding shortages and a dispute with a landowner, leaving only temporary measures in place while emergency requests remain pending.

Residents say the damage has already caused injuries and revived fears as the rainy season intensifies.

The DPWH regional office said it is working on repairs but acknowledged that right-of-way complications have slowed progress.

A similar case unfolded in neighboring Davao de Oro, where a newly built revetment in Mawab collapsed shortly after turnover.

Inspectors from the Philippine Anti-Corruption Czar (PACC) reported cracked sections, collapsed walls, and visible “lake-hole” formations on both sides of the structure, describing the failure as a “clear betrayal of public trust.”

The incident has drawn support from local lawmakers and former officials, calling for an investigation into unprogrammed funds and alleged political insertions linked to flood-control projects in the province.

Experts and community leaders warn that the problem goes beyond wasted funds. Poorly built or unfinished flood defenses can lull communities into a false sense of security, alter natural water flows in damaging ways, and collapse catastrophically during heavy rains — the very moment protection is most needed.

Residents in the Davao Region who once believed they were safeguarded by completed projects now face heightened risks. In some barangays, damage to even short segments of a dike has undermined the entire protective line.

Investigation and measures being done

Accountability measures are already underway, with investigations progressing in both houses of Congress and Malacañang signaling urgency.

Several contractors and project managers are now under scrutiny, while the DPWH faces mounting pressure to freeze questionable contracts, clean up its vendor list, and tighten project supervision.

Yet watchdog groups say these efforts fall short of structural reform. They argue for greater transparency in project documentation, independent technical reviews, stronger right-of-way procedures to prevent incomplete construction, and faster emergency funding for collapsed structures.

Against this backdrop, the IBP’s nationwide anti-corruption campaign seeks to lower barriers for whistleblowers and citizens to report irregularities by setting up Anti-Corruption Desks in local chapters and establishing a Committee for Good Governance to provide impartial oversight.

The legal community’s mobilization aims not only to help preserve evidence and facilitate remedies but also to create a culture where accountability becomes expected, not exceptional. DEF