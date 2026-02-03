ICC sets Duterte appeal timeline

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber has established the procedural timeline for former President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal concerning his continued detention.

In a public document released in January 29, 2026, the Appeals Chamber, chaired by Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, ordered that the appeal proceed solely through written submissions, foregoing oral hearings in what the court described as an efficient approach given the “specific circumstances of the present case.”

The chamber outlined a strict schedule for filings: Duterte’s defense team must submit its appeal brief by Thursday, February 5, 2026, while the deputy prosecutor and legal representatives of the victims are allotted until Thursday, February 12, 2026, to file their responses. All submissions are limited to a maximum of 20 pages.

“The Defense for Mr Rodrigo Roa Duterte shall file an appeal brief in the above-mentioned appeal not exceeding 20 pages by Thursday, 5 February 2026,” the appeals chamber said in an order.

“The Deputy Prosecutor and the Legal Representatives of the Victims may file responses to the appeal brief not exceeding 20 pages by Thursday, 12 February 2026,” it added.

The move follows a January 26, 2026 decision by the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I sustaining Duterte’s detention status, a decision now under challenge before the Appeals Chamber.

Broader developments

Duterte, 80, has been in ICC custody in The Hague since March 2025 pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I. He faces allegations related to the policies and actions during the controversial “war on drugs” campaign both as Davao City mayor and Philippine president amount to crimes against humanity.

In late 2025, the Appeals Chamber rejected the former president’s bid for interim release, dismissing all three grounds raised by his defense and confirming the earlier pre-trial ruling that maintained his detention on the basis that he remains a flight risk and could potentially obstruct court proceedings.

Separately, the defence has also challenged the court’s jurisdiction arguing that the ICC lacked authority after the Philippines formally withdrew from the Rome Statute, but judges have upheld jurisdiction on the basis that the prosecutor’s investigation began while the country was still a member.

Another legal front involves Duterte’s fitness to stand trial. His lawyers have argued that cognitive impairments should delay proceedings, but the ICC has thus far relied on independent expert assessments in determining his capacity to participate.

What’s next

Despite the ongoing appeal on detention, ICC officials have indicated that the confirmation of charges hearing on Duterte’s case will proceed, even while the appeal remains pending before the Appeals Chamber.

The confirmation hearing will assess whether there is sufficient evidence to substantiate each allegation against Duterte and determine whether the case advances to a full trial phase.

International legal observers say the evolving legal battle has implications not only for Duterte personally, but also for broader debates on international criminal jurisdiction, state sovereignty, and accountability for alleged human rights violations. DEF