Iconic Love Bus returns to Davao City with free rides

DABAWENYOS can now enjoy free rides on the iconic Love Bus, officially relaunched in the city under the government’s Libreng Sakay program, a flagship initiative of the current administration’s Bagong Pilipinas governance agenda.

The launch on August 22, 2025, in Mintal was led by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon, who said the program aims to ease traffic congestion while providing safe and reliable transport, especially for students and workers.

The comeback featured air-conditioned minibuses equipped with cashless payment systems, reintroducing the comfort and service that made the Love Bus popular when it first debuted in the 1970s.

In an interview with the Davao media, Dizon noted that with the recent flooding in Davao City, the Love Bus will definitely help affected residents by giving them access to safe and free transportation during critical times.

The pilot route covers 28.01 kilometers from the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina to Mintal and back. Initially served by eight minibuses, the fleet has since doubled to 16 units, including the Libreng Sakay buses, now bannered under Love Bus. Each unit runs four round-trips during peak hours — 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.— serving about 3,360 passengers daily.

This launch followed the July 24 rollout of the first Libreng Sakay route, also under the Love Bus banner, connecting Lasang and Roxas via Sasa over 26.9 kilometers. The Libreng Sakay route deployed eight buses, which operate during peak hours and accommodate up to 4,800 passengers daily.

The revival is not limited to Davao. In Cebu City, the Love Bus has also returned under Libreng Sakay, offering free rides along selected routes during the same peak hours (6-9 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.) as part of the government’s effort to modernize transport systems in key urban centers.

First introduced in 1975 by the Metropolitan Manila Transit Corporation (MMTC), the Love Bus was the Philippines’ first air-conditioned public bus system, instantly recognizable with its blue paint and red heart decals. It became a cultural icon of modern city commuting before phasing out in the 1990s.

Officials said the renewed program underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive mobility by providing free, reliable rides while setting the standard for future transport modernization projects nationwide. DEF