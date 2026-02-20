ICSC: Data centers can drive PH green growth

QUEZON CITY — As data center demand surges in the Philippines, the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) emphasizes that synergistic planning between energy and digital infrastructure sectors is crucial in its latest position paper.

Data centers, with their continuous, large-scale, electricity-intensive operations, can overwhelm local substations, strain transmission corridors, and exacerbate grid congestion if they are geographically concentrated without proper coordination. Strategic integration transforms this growth from a potential source of grid stress into a catalyst for clean power deployment and economic opportunities.

“By co-locating data centers with renewable energy (RE) zones, the Philippines can anchor [their] demand where clean power is generated, creating a bankable market for renewable projects, and advancing the national energy transition,” ICSC noted. “They also position digital infrastructure as a driver of sustainable economic growth, expanding the digital economy and maximizing domestic renewable resources.”

Another critical consideration for siting data centers is power quality. Data centers introduce harmonics from their large-scale electronic loads, which, if unmitigated, can disrupt existing manufacturing, semiconductor, and industrial operations already concentrated in the Greater Metro Manila area.

“For the country’s industrial strategy to succeed, data center growth must not come at the expense of existing sectors. Therefore, proactive site selection and adherence to stringent grid standards are crucial,” ICSC emphasized.

The Philippines has no shortage of renewable energy resources to anchor data center demand; for instance, rooftop solar offers huge untapped potential. The Solar Power Estimation of Capacities and Tracking Using Machine Learning (SPECTRUM), a solar mapping tool developed by ICSC, shows vast hectares of viable commercial rooftops nationwide, which could generate far more power than current installations.

Rooftop solar can be deployed quickly through net-metering programs, helping cities use clean energy efficiently while reducing stress on the grid. Co-locating data centers with these commercial rooftops enables RE utilization without new transmission lines and supports immediate deployment.

Offshore wind can also provide large-scale clean power, with up to 50 GW potential by 2040. Mindoro, for example, hosts a large share of planned offshore wind and will connect to Luzon by 2027 through the Batangas–Mindoro Interconnection Project.

However, current transmission expansion plans may not fully accommodate all ongoing offshore wind developments, which could lead to curtailment or stranded capacity if grid upgrades are not aligned with growth. Bringing large data center demands in high RE potential areas could be an opportunity to reduce RE curtailment rates and the need for extensive transmission projects.

ICSC recommends co-zoning data centers with renewable energy hubs, mandating green power procurement, and integrating data centers into transmission planning.

“The path forward is clear. The Philippines must move from siloed to synergistic planning, treating data centers as a strategic asset for its grid, not just a load on it. By anchoring this new digital demand to renewable energy zones, the country can secure investment, accelerate its energy transition, and build a resilient, high-value economy fit for the decades ahead,” ICSC stressed. PR