ICT Summit to connect grads with jobs

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology - Davao Region (DICT-Davao) aims to bridge the gap between fresh graduates and employment opportunities through the upcoming Regional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit and Expo.

Engr. Albert C. Gabriel, an information technology officer at DICT, spoke at the Kapehan sa Davao event on the morning of November 4, 2024, at SM City Davao. He emphasized the importance of the Philippine Skills Framework in aligning academic training with industry needs.

“Kung unsa tung kinahanglan such as skills for us to develop ICT-based skills for our manpower para maka contribute sila sa atoang workforce (What’s needed are the skills to develop ICT-based capabilities for our workforce),” Gabriel said.

He highlighted the significant skills gap facing fresh graduates, which reduces their hiring potential to just ten percent. Key areas for improvement include communication skills and technical expertise in software development.

To help students gain industry experience, some companies offer internships that provide valuable insights into the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sectors. Gabriel noted that the IT-BPM industry has expanded beyond ICT to include fields such as healthcare and agriculture.

Lawyer Ryan Lee Messias, executive director of ICT Davao, stated that the forum will feature key figures from educational institutions, allowing them to share updates and insights from the academic sector.

In partnership with the Davao Chamber, ICT Davao is launching a certification program to address the skills gap between academic training and industry requirements.

“We will certify students’ skills; if their courses don’t align with industry needs, we’ll offer relevant training,” Messias said in the vernacular.

Gabriel added that representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (Ched), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), and other educational stakeholders will participate in discussions aimed at enhancing student skills and employability.

The Regional ICT Summit and Expo will take place at the SMX Convention Center from November 6 to 9, 2024, under the theme “Convergent Innovations, Intensifying Gains in the Global Digital Market.” The first day will feature a job fair with around 30 participating employers. RGP