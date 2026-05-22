IDIS calls for enhanced protection for waste pickers

A DAVAO City-based environmental group called for stronger protection, safer working conditions, and livelihood support for waste pickers following the mass-wasting incident in Barangay New Carmen, Tugbok District, this city.

Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) said the incident highlighted how the informal waste sector continues to be overlooked despite its vital role in waste recovery and recycling.

“The informal waste sector must be afforded proper protection, safer working environments, recognition, and access to social protection and livelihood support,” IDIS said in a statement issued May 21, 2026.

The group described the mass-wasting incident as unfortunate and extended sympathies to the affected families and communities.

IDIS said the incident also reflected the growing challenge posed by the increasing volume of waste brought to the city’s sanitary landfill. The group stressed the need for a stronger integrated waste management system that prioritizes waste reduction, segregation at source, recycling, composting, and responsible waste disposal to prevent similar incidents.

“Beyond being an environmental issue, waste management is also a matter of public safety, human dignity, and social justice,” IDIS said.

A mass-wasting incident struck Barangay New Carmen at around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026. As of 4:30 p.m., authorities confirmed one fatality and two injuries.

The organization has extended immediate assistance to affected families and individuals.

Meanwhile, the said initial investigation showed that water buildup beneath the landfill caused a portion of the garbage mound to collapse after heavy rains, burying several houses.

Police said search and retrieval operations continue for two missing individuals.

Based on the initial report as of 11:27 p.m. on May 20, affected families had evacuated to the gymnasium beside the Barangay Hall in Purok 3, New Carmen.

Authorities recorded 123 house owners, six sharers, 374 dependents, one renter, and one boarder among those affected. RGP