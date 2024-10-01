Idis calls for urgent crafting of IRR for Tree Protection Ordinance

A DAVAO City-based environmental group is calling on the city government unit to expedite the crafting of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Tree Protection Ordinance, following the recent topping of 18 trees in front of and within Mintal Elementary School in Brgy Mintal, Tugbok District.

The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) expressed the need to expedite the creation of the IRR to ensure that every heritage tree in the city is protected. The group added that the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) should review and amend its guidelines on pruning trees, ensuring that it does not use destructive methods and “implements stringent monitoring of the permits they issue.” This is to ensure that applicants adhere to proper tree-cutting or pruning practices.

Idis encouraged the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct training and education for contractors working on school grounds to raise awareness of the importance of proper tree pruning and the negative environmental impacts of incorrect pruning.

The environmental group also asked Cenro, DepEd, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the City Information Office (CIO) to collaborate in conducting a massive information dissemination campaign concerning the protection and preservation of heritage trees, as stipulated in the Tree Protection Ordinance of Davao City.

“Safeguarding these heritage trees is essential for preserving both environmental integrity and community identity,” Idis wrote in their statement on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Severe tree topping

Earlier, around 18 trees were topped at Mintal Elementary School despite the existing ordinance protecting heritage and urban trees. The school had applied for a permit to prune or trim the trees through the DENR-Community Enro under permit No. DENR XI-DC-0802-2024-021. The school enlisted the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the pruning, and personnel from DENR-Community Enro were present to monitor the activity.

Idis acknowledged the school’s concerns about the trees posing hazards, especially to its students and the school, as their branches have been infected with fungi and termites.

However, the environmental group emphasized that the pruning performed by DPWH was the worst type.

Idis revealed that the method used by DPWH was tree topping, an arboricultural practice that involves severe cutting of a tree’s crown and the removal of its main branches. It noted that foresters and arborists consider this method improper and harmful. Various studies indicate that tree topping has severe negative impacts on trees and the environment, making them more susceptible to pests and diseases.

During their inspection, they found that some of the 18 trees in Mintal had fungal and termite infestations. A mango tree was also damaged due to the constant burning of waste by vendors nearby. However, these issues on trees could be alleviated through proper pruning.

“These were curable through proper pruning techniques such as Tree Crown trimming/thinning or Selective Branch Removal and are proven to have better results in maintaining and sustaining tree growth,” Idis stated.

Not following proper procedure?

The severe trimming has raised concerns on whether an ordinance was violated and whether DPWH’s Department Order No. 93 series of 2014 was followed, as its guidelines clearly stipulate that the recommended techniques for tree growth are crown thinning and crown raising.

According to the Urban Tree Foundation, crown raising is the removal of lower branches to make way for a building or to make signs visible. The removal of the tree’s lower branches is preferred over the removal of the large limbs since this poses negative health impacts to the tree, while crown thinning is the selective removal of inner branches along the tree’s crown.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 3571, otherwise known as “An Act to Prohibit the Cutting, Destroying or Injuring of Planted or Growing Trees, Flowering Plants, and Shrubs or Plants of Scenic Value along Public Roads, in Plazas, Parks, School Premises, or any other Public Ground,” cutting, destroying, or injuring planted or growing trees in public areas is prohibited.

Idis mentioned that the incident at Mintal Elementary School underscores the importance of ensuring proper procedures and justifications for any tree-cutting or pruning activities.

Meanwhile, Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo said in a media interview that the cutting of trees at Mintal ES did not go through his committee.

Ocampo expressed uncertainty on the source of the order, noting that they had recently even held a committee hearing on dead trees in Dacudao.

Ocampo, who chairs the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, said he would inquire with DENR and Cenro-Bangkal about the trimming of the trees at Mintal ES and clarify whether the process followed was appropriate.

“Pangutan-on sa nako ang Cenro Bangkal og naa ba’y guarantee ug mutubo pa ba to kay og dili man gud that’s tantamount to cutting the trees. Giputol na, imong nang gi-trim, gi-upawan nimo og taman para mamatay, walay mabilin (I will ask Cenro if there is a guarantee that these trees will still grow back because the trimming that occurred is tantamount to cutting. They cut them, they trimmed them, but they removed almost all of the branches, which could cause them to wither and die),” he said. RGP