Idis calls out Samal resort for unauthorized handling of hatchling turtles

A Davao City-based environmental group calls out Isla Reta Beach Resort in Island Garden City of Samal over unauthorized plans to raise hatchling turtles.
In a Facebook post by Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) on Wednesday afternoon, January 17, 2024, the group strongly urged the resort, which found hatchlings on its shoreline and planned to raise them for six months before release, to surrender the turtles to the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-BMB Davao).
Idis emphasized that the resort lacks the required permit, capacity, and expertise to ensure the welfare of the juvenile turtles, citing a violation of Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. Section 8 of the act states that possession of wildlife is not allowed without proving financial and technical capability and facility, provided that the source was not obtained in violation of the act.
The group urged the resort's management to contact DENR-BMB Davao promptly and surrender the hatchlings.
Idis emphasized the urgency of the matter for the survival and thriving of turtle populations.
In a previous Facebook post on January 15, 2024, Isla Reta Beach Resort announced the discovery of baby turtles on their beachline, stating their intent to provide care and release them after six months.
SunStar Davao attempted to contact Isla Reta regarding the turtles, but they have not responded.
DENR-Davao, for its part, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview that they will soon release a statement on the matter. RGP