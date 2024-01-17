Idis calls out Samal resort for unauthorized handling of hatchling turtles

Idis emphasized that the resort lacks the required permit, capacity, and expertise to ensure the welfare of the juvenile turtles, citing a violation of Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. Section 8 of the act states that possession of wildlife is not allowed without proving financial and technical capability and facility, provided that the source was not obtained in violation of the act.

The group urged the resort's management to contact DENR-BMB Davao promptly and surrender the hatchlings.

Idis emphasized the urgency of the matter for the survival and thriving of turtle populations.

In a previous Facebook post on January 15, 2024, Isla Reta Beach Resort announced the discovery of baby turtles on their beachline, stating their intent to provide care and release them after six months.

SunStar Davao attempted to contact Isla Reta regarding the turtles, but they have not responded.

DENR-Davao, for its part, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview that they will soon release a statement on the matter. RGP