Idis champions eco-friendly practices for Kadayawan

Idis aims to highlight several green practices throughout the month-long festival, encouraging Dabawenyos and visitors to enjoy the event while minimizing its environmental impact.

“From choosing reusable options to minimizing waste, let’s make this Kadayawan a true reflection of our commitment to a cleaner, greener Davao City,” Idis wrote in a Facebook post on July 29, 2024.

Idis suggests bringing reusable clear water bottles to reduce environmental pollution. They encourage avoiding PET-bottled water and using transparent, reusable bottles, as non-transparent bottles are prohibited at the event.

The group also promotes usingreusable eco-bags for carrying Kadayawan Festival souvenirs and market purchases. With backpacks prohibited, eco-bags offer a practical alternative.

Spectators are advised to use reusable food containers and utensils for meals, snacks, and drinks to cut down on plastic waste generated during the festival.

The Kadayawan Festival, a month-long celebration, kicks off on August 7 with a mass at San Pedro Cathedral.

Key events throughout the festival include the Agri-Fair from August 1 to 31, Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan on August 8, and the Pananam sa Kadayawan Food and Products Fair on August 9-10. Pasundayag sa Kadayawan runs from August 9 to 13, while the Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run and IronKids and Duathlon are scheduled for August 9 and 10, respectively.

Other highlights include the Bantawan Cultural Celebration from August 13 to 15, the Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar from August 15 to 18, and Hiyas sa Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on August 16.

The festivities continue with Dula Kadayawan and Kasikas Kadayawan on August 17, and Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 18. RGP