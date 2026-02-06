IDIS lauds Davao Oriental for revoking mining permits

A DAVAO City-based environmental group welcomed the move of the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental in “rescinding, revoking, and cancelling” the mining projects of Austral-Asia Link Mining Corporation and Hallmark Mining Corporation under Asiaticus Management Corporation (Amcor).

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, executive director of the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), said the provincial board's unanimous decision sends a strong signal that environmental protection and the welfare of local communities must come before “profit-driven projects.”

“We hope this sets a precedent for accountable governance and responsible stewardship of our natural resources,” he said in a statement on February 5, 2026.

Idis said it commends the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for exercising its constitutional duty to protect the public’s right to a balanced and healthy ecology. The group noted that the passage of the resolution reflects courage and recognition that public interest, environmental integrity, and sustainable development must prevail over destructive activities that have been non-compliant with environmental laws and permit conditions.

DENR and MGB action urged

Idis urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to act “decisively” on the move of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and to suspend and terminate the operations of the subject mining projects in line with the law and the interests of environmental protection and public welfare.

The group also called on national regulatory agencies to act decisively on the recommendation of Davao Oriental. It reiterated its call for the protection of critical habitats, respect for community rights, and development that is just, sustainable, and climate-resilient.

“We view this action as a significant step toward accountability and responsible governance. It affirms the authority of local governments to withdraw support when factual and legal bases for endorsement have been materially undermined, and when continued operations pose risks to ecosystems, communities, and long-term development goals,” the group said.

Resolution revoking mining projects

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan unanimously passed a resolution rescinding, revoking, and cancelling its previous resolution that favorably endorsed the declaration of mining project feasibility (DMPF) and the tree-cutting permit application of Amcor.

The resolution cited Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which mandates the State to protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology, and Republic Act (RA) No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991, which empowers provincial governments to promote general welfare, protect the environment, regulate activities, and withdraw local endorsement.

The amendment of the previous resolution came after the provincial government discovered material environmental non-compliance, backlogs in tree replacement obligations, restricted inspection access, obstruction of provincial infrastructure projects, and inconsistent cooperation.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office of Mati City (Cenro-Mati) revealed that Amcor achieved only 13.23 percent and 8.03 percent of its required tree replacement obligations.

The Committee on Environment reported that Amcor denied access and passage to the Provincial Engineering Office in portions of the Macambol–Cabuaya–Luban–Lanca Road, hampering project implementation. It also noted that some portions of the road were “removed, altered, and effectively converted into a stockyard or operational area of the mining companies.”

Idis said the violations committed by Amcor are “alarming,” considering that its mining operations are near the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and Pujada Bay, which is protected under RA 7586, also known as the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992.

The Committee on Environment also found that Austral-Asia Link Mining Corporation and Hallmark Mining Corporation are “functionally interconnected and commonly managed,” thereby undermining the province’s endorsement.

The resolution stated that Section 69 of RA 7942, otherwise known as the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and Section 68 of Presidential Decree No. 705, or the Revised Forestry Code, provide that mining and related permits may be suspended or cancelled in cases of violations of environmental and forestry laws.

Long-standing call

In 2022, Idis warned that mining in Macambol poses serious risks to the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary and the Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape. Despite this, the Mati City government maintained that the operations of Austral-Asia Link Mining Corporation and Hallmark Mining Corporation were outside the Unesco heritage site.

By 2025, Idis reiterated its call for stricter oversight, commending local officials who spoke out against the threat. The group also condemned the harassment and violence faced by environmental defenders in Mindanao, emphasizing that “they stood not for profit, but for principle, for the sake of future generations.”

The group also expressed support for Governor Nelson Dayanghirang’s recent stand against mining in the area, citing that even though the governor’s pronouncement was long overdue, it marks a crucial turning point for Davao Oriental, a province that has suffered years of ecological degradation and social tension due to mining operations. RGP