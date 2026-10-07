Idis opposes Davao City's waste-to-energy project bid

A LOCAL environmental advocacy group, Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), reiterated its strong opposition to the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) incineration facility in Davao City, warning of health risks, environmental impacts, and conflict with local climate mitigation efforts.

In an official statement regarding the city’s bid into the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), Idis stressed that participating in GEAP for a WTE incineration facility "risks moving the city away from the gains made through its circular economy interventions."

Speaking at the Davao Security and Peace Press Corps conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Idis Executive Director Atty. Mark Peñalver stressed that introducing incineration is a "step backward" from Davao City’s ongoing transition toward a circular economy.

Peñalver addressed recent pronouncements by the city council about the project’s push, clarifying that while Idis supports solid waste management improvements, WTE incineration actively encourages more waste generation.

"With waste-to-energy incineration, we are just encouraging people to generate more waste, no, to feed our waste-to-energy facility," Peñalver said. He added that WTE incineration is falsely promoted as a green or renewable energy source.

"Even the United Nations Environment Programme does not recognize waste-to-energy incineration as green or renewable energy. In fact, they recognize WTE incineration as a waste management tool of last resort," Peñalver said.

Idis underscored that UNEP treats thermal WTE incineration as a treatment option that should only come after waste prevention, reuse, and recycling are effectively implemented. The group warned that incineration cannot become sustainable simply because its emissions are controlled.

"Persistent and bioaccumulative toxic substances cannot simply be made harmless through regulation or filtration," Idis stated, noting that emission controls do not eliminate the generation of toxic substances or hazardous combustion residues.

Peñalver explained that while dioxins and furans are regulated under the Clean Air Act, these toxic chemicals persist in human bodies and contaminate livestock and food supplies.

"Even if regulated siya, ang ilang emission is within standards, pero everyday pud ka naga-inhale. Nag-accumulate pud katong dioxins and furans (Even if it is regulated and their emissions are within standards, but if you inhale it every day, those dioxins and furans will accumulate)," Peñalver warned.

Rather than investing billions in incineration, Idis called on the local government to enforce Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, by allocating funds to establish operational Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across all 182 barangays, strictly enforcing a "no segregation, no collection" policy, and supporting community recycling organizations.

"Building an incinerator before fixing these systems risks accommodating and perpetuating the very weaknesses the city should be addressing," the advocacy group emphasized.

Addressing Dabawenyos' sense of civic pride, Idis added: "A disciplined Davao does not burn its way out of a waste problem. A disciplined Davao prevents waste, segregates properly, and takes responsibility for what it produces."

Additionally, Peñalver cautioned against the heavy water consumption of WTE plants during severe climate events like Super El Niño.

Incineration facilities require thousands of cubic meters of water daily for cooling, creating resource competition that violates the Water Code's hierarchy, which prioritizes household supply.

Peñalver clarified that the organization's position is not opposed to urban development but aims to safeguard future generations from resource depletion and environmental degradation.

"This is not against development, but we have to ask these questions because later on, kung mangawala na tanan diri, atoa mga anak ug atoa mga future generations man pud ang naa (if everything here is gone, it is our children and our future generations who will be affected)," Peñalver said. He noted that Idis plans to take a futuristic approach and is currently reviewing municipal project documents to consider potential legal remedies to protect public health and the environment.

To counter El Niño's impacts, Idis urged the city government to integrate nature-based solutions into the updating of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP), preserve urban wetlands, expand public green spaces, and strictly enforce the local Rainwater Harvesting Ordinance.

Peñalver also called for stronger protection of the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, which supplies over 80 percent of Davao City’s drinking water, by restricting encroaching monocrop plantations, commercial developments, and land-clearing activities within protected zones. GRS