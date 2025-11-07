Idis postpones Mati biking event due to safety concerns

THE Davao City-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) has announced the postponement of its biking activity in Mati City following an executive order issued by Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang. The order directs all government and non-government agencies in the province to refrain from holding activities that would gather large crowds.

“With this, we are now closing the registration for Mati City until a new schedule is announced,” Idis said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The biking event, part of the Sikad 2025: Para sa Kinaiyahan campaign, was originally scheduled for November 16, 2025.

Idis clarified that the postponement applies only to the Mati leg of the event and does not affect its other scheduled activities in Tagum, Davao, and Koronadal City, which will proceed as planned.

The organization said registered participants may request a refund or carry over their payment to the rescheduled Mati event. The Idis team will coordinate directly with confirmed registrants.

According to Idis, the provincial government’s directive was issued as a precautionary measure in light of the recent powerful doublet earthquake that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10, 2025, as well as the current unfavorable weather conditions.

The group emphasized that participant safety remains their top priority.

“As organizers, it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants and those involved in the activity,” the group said, assuring the public that a new schedule will be announced once conditions in the province improve.

Executive order issued for public safety

The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental recently issued Executive Order No. 77, Series of 2025, directing all agencies and organizations to suspend large gatherings.

Gov. Dayanghirang signed the order as a preventive measure following the series of strong earthquakes that hit the province earlier this month. The EO aims to ensure public safety and minimize risks amid ongoing aftershocks and rehabilitation efforts.

Sikad for the environment

Sikad para sa Kinaiyahan 2025 is organized by Idis in partnership with the cities of Davao, Tagum, Mati, and Koronadal. Each city has identified local beneficiaries who will receive the proceeds from the event.

Beneficiaries include the Bantay Dagat volunteers in Davao, the Kastabeng Life Association in Koronadal, the Nabintad Mangrove Community in Tagum, and Amihan sa Dahican–Balod sa Paglaom in Mati.

Cyclists may register for ₱300, which covers a t-shirt, sticker, and snacks. All proceeds will go directly to the beneficiaries.

After each ride, participants will take part in environmental activities, including mangrove planting in Barangay Matina Aplaya (Davao), a clean-up and planting drive at Nabintad Mangrove Park (Tagum), and a coastal clean-up in Dahican (Mati). RGP