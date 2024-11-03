Idis pushes for Local Green Building law

FOLLOWING the Davao City Green Building Code Forum, a Davao-based environmental group is renewing its advocacy for the Local Green Building Ordinance in the city.

Milky Shane Gindon, policy advocacy officer of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), stated that the ordinance is long overdue.

Despite the upcoming elections, she affirmed their commitment to advancing it. She explained that the ordinance is crucial for Davao City's construction landscape, which currently adheres only to national green building laws, applying solely to buildings over 10,000 square meters.

With a local ordinance, smaller buildings—which significantly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions in the city—would also be included.

“This is not just about compliance,” Gindon said in an October 30 media interview at Ateneo de Davao University. “We’re thinking of the welfare of the environment and the people.”

Gindon noted they are considering forum participants' suggestions, such as using lead-free paint and incorporating water-based paints for interiors. Another planned addition is to ensure inclusivity for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in building designs.

Though Idis has yet to finalize penalties for non-compliance, incentives are being explored for those who meet the ordinance’s requirements.

Gindon said potential incentives inspired by Mandaluyong's green ordinance, such as tax rebates ranging from five to 20 percent during the permit application process for compliant buildings. Another option under review is to permit compliant buildings to increase their allowable height.

She added that the proposed ordinance would apply to new constructions and major renovations once implemented, though they still need to evaluate the Office of the City Building Official’s (Ocbo) current practices about the ordinance.

Gindon shared that after the recent forum and focus group discussions, they have tailored the ordinance to better fit Davao City's needs. A revised draft will soon be released to show how public suggestions have been incorporated.

Idis plans to lobby for the ordinance with Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, the current chair of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, and Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. Gindon emphasized their goal to finalize the draft by the end of 2024. RGP