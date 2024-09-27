IEC on earthquakes, faultlines held in Calinan

AN EARTHQUAKE Information Education Campaign (IEC) was held in Barangay Riverside, Calinan District, Davao City, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, so the public would know where active fault areas are to avoid accidents during an earthquake.

Numerous residents listened to the local and national government agency officials’ discussions on active faults, particularly the Central Davao Fault System.

The Central Davao Fault System consists of five segments: the Tamugan Fault, Lacson Fault, Dacudao Fault, Pangyan-Biao Fault, and the New Carmen Fault.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), in collaboration with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD-11) and the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs), informed Barangay Riverside residents about the active faults in their area.

Officials also distributed flyers and posters to residents, outlining what to do in the event of an earthquake.

OCD Regional Director Edgar Dayanghirang said that the event was aimed at preparing and informing the Dabawenyos about the locations of fault lines.

“Kinahanglan ang katawhan adunay kaalam [asa ang fault lines] aron makapangandam. Og ang balay nako giagian diay og liki, at least makaplano na ta'g unsa atong himuon (The people should have knowledge [where the faultlines are] so that they can prepare. If my house is built over a faultline, at least I can plan on what to do),” said Dayanghirang.

The official also clarified that no equipment has yet been developed to predict an impending earthquake, so people must always be ready with the necessary precautions and actions. JPC