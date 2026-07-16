Igacos boosts readiness for DavSam Bridge

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) is stepping up its preparations to ensure the island is ready for its direct link to Davao City once the Samal Island–Davao City (SIDC) Project is completed.

To assess the Igacos’ readiness, a five-day activity was conducted to ensure that its government programs, infrastructure projects, partnerships, and public services meet the demands of a bridge-connected island.

Igacos Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes gathered department managers, district deputies, and division heads of the City Mayor's Office for the "Bridge-Ready Samal" event.

Some of the key sectors assessed during the workshop were local economic development, peace and order, traffic and transport management, solid waste management, septage and sewerage systems, water supply, environmental protection, tourism management, disaster preparedness, business regulation, land use planning, and the delivery of basic public services.

“As the SIDC Project moves closer to completion, the City Government continues to implement strategic measures aimed at enhancing infrastructure, improving public services, streamlining business processes, and protecting the island's natural resources — laying the foundation for a more resilient, competitive, safe, and investment-ready city,” Samal Island Information said on July 13, 2026.

The program also served as a way to review its programs from January to June 2026, identify challenges, and determine which areas to prioritize and prepare action plans in anticipation of increased foot traffic, tourism arrivals, investments, and commercial activities once the bridge is completed.

“The Samal Island-Davao City Connector is more than just a physical link between two cities – it is a gateway to new opportunities for local communities, tourism stakeholders, and future generations of Samalenyos. More importantly, it represents the promise of improved mobility, expanded economic opportunities, and a better quality of life for the People of Samal,” the Igacos government said.

It added that through "Bridge-Ready Samal," the city seeks to maximize the benefits of the bridge's connectivity by laying the groundwork for long-term growth, development, and expanded opportunities for its residents.

DPWH reported that the SIDC had reached a 60 percent completion rate as of June 2026 and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

The SIDC is a toll-free, four-lane extradosed bridge spanning 4.76 kilometers. It will link R. Castillo-Daang Maharlika in Davao City to the Samal Circumferential Road.

The bridge features a 275-meter main span, a 47-meter vertical clearance for marine traffic, and a 1.62-kilometer marine section supported by 73-meter-high pylons. It also includes roundabouts, ramps, and approach roads.

Once completed, the bridge will cut travel time between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal from 30 to 50 minutes to about five minutes, boosting trade and tourism. RGP