Igacos launches 'Dive Into Beauty' as new official tourism brand

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) officially introduced its new tourism brand, “Dive Into Beauty,” during a ceremonial launch held at the City Hall Megatent on March 7, 2026 marking a new chapter in the island city’s tourism development.

Local government officials, tourism stakeholders, and community representatives gathered for the event, which unveiled a refreshed identity aimed at promoting Samal’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and immersive travel experiences.

The launch also formed part of the city’s celebration of its 28th Founding Anniversary, highlighting Samal’s continuing growth as a rising destination in Mindanao.

At the heart of the campaign is an invitation for visitors to explore Samal’s diverse attractions, from crystal-clear waters and powdery white beaches to lush inland landscapes and vibrant coastal communities.

The brand also reflects the island’s reputation for warm hospitality and outdoor adventure, encouraging travelers to experience the island beyond its scenic views.

The campaign is anchored on four brand pillars: nature and wellness, culture and community, adventure and experience, and sustainability and stewardship. These pillars serve as the foundation of Samal’s vision to develop tourism in a way that protects the environment while enriching the lives of local communities.

Igacos Mayor Lemuel 'Toto' Reyes said the new brand reflects the city’s commitment to preserving the island’s natural resources while strengthening its tourism industry.

He noted that Samal’s development has always been closely tied to its environment and people, adding that the new tourism identity aims to promote responsible travel while ensuring that local communities remain active partners in the island’s growth.

Meanwhile, Noel Daquioag, the city’s special adviser to the mayor on tourism and investments, explained that the brand represents a strategic step toward elevating Samal’s profile as a premier diving and marine tourism destination in the country.

Daquioag said the initiative highlights the island’s rich marine ecosystems, which have long attracted divers and nature enthusiasts. By placing the concept of “diving” at the center of the brand, he said the campaign symbolically invites visitors not only to explore Samal’s underwater treasures but also to immerse themselves in the island’s culture, nature, and local experiences.

He added that the launch marks a milestone for the city, as it is the first time Samal has adopted a formal tourism brand.

Previously, the island promoted itself through the tagline “Life Starts Here,” which complemented the tourism slogan of nearby Davao City, “Life is Here.”

For Daquioag, the shift toward a full tourism brand signals Samal’s readiness to strengthen its identity in the competitive tourism landscape while aligning with the city’s long-term investment and development goals.

During the presentation, marketing consultant Reymond Pepito, introduced the brand narrative and the strategic framework behind the campaign. He explained that the brand was designed to capture Samal’s distinct character as an island destination shaped by both its natural environment and the people who live there.

Pepito said the concept of “Dive Into Beauty” goes beyond diving as a recreational activity. Instead, it encourages visitors to “dive” into the full Samal experience, whether through exploring coral reefs and coastal waters, discovering hidden beaches and waterfalls, engaging with local culture, or participating in outdoor adventures across the island.

He emphasized that the brand pillars, nature and wellness, culture and community, adventure and experience, and sustainability and stewardship, serve as guiding principles for tourism development. These pillars, he explained, highlight Samal’s marine biodiversity, scenic landscapes, and authentic island culture while ensuring that tourism initiatives remain environmentally responsible and community-driven.

Regional tourism officials also welcomed the initiative. Tanya Rabat-Tan, regional director of the Department of Tourism (DOT), underscored Samal’s role as a model for sustainable tourism development in the region.

“Because of that, Samal has now been serving as a beacon of environmental stewardship and marine conservation. More so, it stands as an exemplary model of an inclusive, sustainable, and fast-progressing city,” Rabat-Tan said.

With the launch of “Dive Into Beauty,” the island aims to further strengthen its position as one of Mindanao’s emerging ecotourism destinations, inviting travelers from across the Philippines and around the world to discover and truly dive into — the island’s beauty. DEF