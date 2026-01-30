Igacos mayor backs Davao Light power takeover

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) is ready for the long-anticipated transition of its electric service from the Davao del Norte Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) to Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light), Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes confirmed.

Speaking on the sidelines of a real estate and property development groundbreaking on January 29, 2026, Reyes declared that the city is prepared for the shift, citing decades-long power reliability issues that continue to trouble residents and businesses, especially in hinterland areas.

He noted that frequent brownouts remain a serious concern for communities far from the town center. “Naay mga residente, kasagaran gina-brownout nila sa bukid-bukid eh. Dili kaayo diri sa baba, pero katong bukid-bukid, kasagaran mu-brownout gyud,” the mayor told Davao reporters in an ambush interview.

Reyes said the local government and the community are eager for the change, stressing his own readiness to support the transition.

“Ready kaayo, kahit ako, pag-muagi ang poste sa among tungod, mubalhin gyud ko dayon,” he added, expressing excitement over the development.

Meanwhile, the mayor also revealed that the submarine cable project of Davao Light had already been installed earlier this month and that related works are ongoing. He emphasized full support for the company’s expansion efforts on the island, even encouraging it to proceed with infrastructure installation should coordination issues persist.

“Sa Davao Light, ongoing na man ang ilang submarine cable, nalatag na man nila. Sabi ko nga, you can proceed kahit saan dito. Maglagay na kayo ng mga sarili ninyong poste. Kasi kung hindi makipag-usap ang Nordeco, you can proceed you have my signal para tuloy-tuloy yung ano natin, yung development,” Reyes said.

The mayor also said he remains open to joining a roundtable discussion involving both power providers, despite Nordeco’s repeated absence from earlier invitations.

Meanwhile, Davao Light earlier confirmed that the Regional Trial Court Branch 34 in Panabo City had issued a Writ of Possession in its favor, allowing the company to take control of the power distribution system serving Igacos.

The court order forms part of expropriation proceedings initiated by Davao Light under Republic Act 12144, which expanded its franchise to cover additional areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

“The issuance of the writ enables Davao Light to assume operational responsibility for the distribution system, ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity service for consumers,” Davao Light Reputation Head Fermin Edillon said during a briefing with the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on January 28.

Edillon emphasized that the transition would strictly follow legal, regulatory, and operational procedures, underscoring the need for cooperation from the current service provider.

Earlier, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) confirmed that Davao Light is authorized to operate in its expanded franchise areas after granting provisional authority, countering Nordeco’s claims that the company’s mandate remained uncertain. DEF