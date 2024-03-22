Igacos Samal Waves targets boxing, chess golds in Davraa Meet 2024

The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Samal Waves delegation, consisting of nearly 400 members, aims to secure gold medals in boxing, chess, swimming, and athletics during the upcoming weeklong Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024, which kicks off on April 1, 2024, at the Davao City-University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao Sports Complex.

Percival Villegas, the sports coordinator of the Department of Education (DepEd) Igacos, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, said, "Out of eight boxers, mga five to six target na golds or medals sa boxing. Manumbagay man gyud ni sila, Ma'am. Last year, nakakuha pud mi og medal (Out of eight boxers, we're aiming for about five to six golds or medals in boxing. They're exceptionally talented, Ma'am. Last year, we also secured a medal)."

Igacos is also pinning its hopes on Ralz Jaweh Devibar, the Batang Pinoy 2023 elementary boys blitz champion. In other individual events, the DepEd Igacos sports chief expressed confidence that their tracksters and swimmers might also spring some surprises.

Villegas said the city government of Igacos has provided trainers for their athletes, and they have been allowed to utilize barangay gyms for training, free of charge.

The Samal Waves are on the fourth day (March 21) of their 10-day in-house training at the Angel Villarica Central Elementary School in Babak District. Their training will conclude on March 27, followed by a two-day break before they depart for Davao City on March 30. The Igacos delegates will stay at the Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Elementary School.

"Ang competitiveness andyan na pati ang skills. Sa conditioning, nasa 50 to 60 percent pa. Pagkatapos ng training period probably we would be 100 percent ready (The competitiveness is there as well as the skills. In terms of conditioning, we're at about 50 to 60 percent. After the training period, we'll likely be 100 percent ready,)," Villegas said. "Excited ang mga bata, maraming first timers sa Davraa (The kids are excited, especially those competing in Davraa Meet for the first time)."

According to him, an advance party from Igacos will arrive ahead of the elementary and secondary athletes and coaches. The decoration committee will arrive first, followed by the kitchen committee.

The Samal Waves arranged vans for transportation from their billeting quarters to various playing venues in the city.

In 2023, Igacos secured 10th place with five gold medals, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

