Igacos waterfall cemented?

A WATERFALL in Sitio Auring, Barangay Cawag, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), near Hagimit, has stirred controversy after a viral Facebook post on Thursday, November 16, claimed that the natural wonder had been cemented over.

The accompanying images depict a stark contrast between the pristine, blue waterfall in the "before" photo and the subsequent image revealing a group of men employing an excavator to cement the waterfalls.

An anonymous concerned citizen, speaking exclusively to SunStar Davao, disclosed that access to the waterfall had been restricted on November 13 and 14 for cementing purposes.

The measure was reportedly prompted by the excessive waste left behind by visiting tourists.

On the afternoon of November 16, the citizen confronted the workers and inquired about the reason behind cementing the waterfall. According to one of the workers, the landowner had issued the order due to the prevalent issue of garbage in the area.

This is not the first time the waterfall faced closure; a similar situation arose previously due to irresponsible disposal of trash by tourists. Despite efforts to communicate restrictions through local language signage, visitors continued to disregard regulations, leaving their waste behind.

While some netizens expressed dismay over the alleged cementing, comments on the viral post suggested that the cement application might serve a purpose related to slope protection.

"Isip usa ka concern citizens dire sa samal is sakit gyud kaayu sa boot nga gitabunan nila ang sapa nganung ikadalo man nila ang kinaiyahan nga dili mani ilaha o sa pagtabon nila naa silay permit. peru bisan pag may permit o wala, wala gyud silay katungod nga usabon ang kinaiyahan bisan pag nasakop na sa ilang yuta (sic) (As a concerned citizen, it is very painful to see the waterfall being covered. Why would they not share the blessings of mother nature when it is not theirs? It is for everyone, whether they have a permit to cover the waterfall. It is not their right to alter the surroundings even if it is within their property)," a Samal resident said.

The concerned citizen also called out irresponsible tourists for failing to manage their garbage and stressed the importance of collective efforts to maintain cleanliness in tourist spots for future generations.

SunStar Davao attempted to reach out to the Samal Tourism Office for comment, but they responded via text message, stating that the composite team of the local government of Samal is currently conducting an assessment, and they are unable to provide a statement at this time. RGP