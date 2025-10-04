IGDD urges public to recognize, report domestic violence

THE Davao City Government, through its Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD), has called on residents anew to report cases of domestic violence and other forms of abuse to proper authorities.

Victims can seek help through Violence Against Women (VAW) desks in their barangays, social workers, and the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) in police stations.

Lorna Mandin, head of the IGDD, assured the public that the city has built a systematic referral system and a comprehensive response process to address cases of domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

The referral and response system offers medical assistance through hospitals and the city’s district health centers.

Legal assistance is also being offered through the City Prosecutor’s Office and the City Legal Office.

Mandin also emphasized the importance of recognizing the signs of domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

“Very important g’yud ang identification … to identify the signs and symptoms is really the first step kasi dugay man na siya nga in denial (Recognizing the signs of domestic violence is really the first step because the victim tends to be in denial for a long time),” she said.

She defined domestic violence as a “pattern of coercive and controlling relationships perpetuated by a perpetrator over the victim,” which includes domestic abuse, intimate partner abuse, and violence against women and children. Often, the perpetrator is the husband or the male partner.

Mandin urged victims who feel scared of their partners to speak up and reach out to trusted individuals who can help them file a report.

She also emphasized the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding the seeking of help, clarifying that VAW desks serve a broader purpose.

“Ang VAW desk dili lang man siya nagahandle og cases. Pwede pud siya maglead sa advocacies sa community, pagtabang conduct og IECs ug assist sa referrals (VAW desks aren’t only for handling cases. They may also lead in community advocacy, conduct Information Education Campaigns, and assist in referrals),” Mandin said.

As of July 2025, the IGDD has already recorded a total of 480 VAW cases. In 2024, the office recorded a total of 2386 VAW cases.

Mandin revealed that the majority of cases reported to the IGDD are economic abuse. Physical abuse is the leading case at the WCPD, while sexual abuse is most frequently reported at the Women and Children Protection Unit (WCPU) of hospitals. CIO