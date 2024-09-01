IKEA celebrates early Christmas with its biggest price drop ever

WITH the Christmas spirit in the air, IKEA Philippines is marking the season with its largest price adjustment ever. True to its vision to “create a better everyday life for the many people,” IKEA Philippines continues to step up with the Swedish home furnishing brand’s proactive effort in making home life easier and more affordable for the many Filipino families.

According to the IKEA Life at Home Report 2023, 43 percent of Filipinos are most concerned about their household finances and disposable income. Additionally, 38 percent of Filipinos say that not having enough money to care for their home is a major reason that makes them feel less in control of their daily lives. In response, IKEA is committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people by offering affordable solutions that help Filipinos feel more in control and find joy in their homes.

Starting 1 September, IKEA will be bringing down prices on the things that matter most for the many Filipinos. Exactly 2,000 of 9,753 products, which is 20 percent of the IKEA product range, will now be available at even lower prices. Filipinos can expect the same great quality IKEA has been known for in the lower-price lineup which includes the SKOGSFRÄKEN pillow that ensures maximum comfort for better sleep, MURVEL shoe organiser which is a perfect solution for storing shoes in style and saving space, BESTÄMMA food container with lid offering a simple and reliable storage solution for packed meals or leftovers, fast-drying VAGSJON hand towel that adds a touch of softness and style to the bathroom with its pure cotton material, MIDDAGSMAT pot with lid makes cooking easier and more enjoyable with it fast-heating and lightweight design, and the AFJALL foam mattress that offers superior comfort and support for a restful sleep.

Along with this wide-ranging price reduction, on 26 August, IKEA Philippines reduced the cost of Truck Delivery nationwide to a fixed price of P600, which is down from the previous maximum of P1,990. Additionally, Click & Collect services are now free of charge (previously P590) at all IKEA Collection Points nationwide located in Pasay City, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Zambales, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, and Misamis Oriental.

Moreover, customers who visit IKEA Pasay City can enjoy lower prices on select food offerings, such as meatless lasagna for just P99 (previously P199) and a hotdog with drinks combo for only P59 (previously P79).

“Our commitment to making quality home essentials more affordable is a reflection of our dedication to the many Filipinos,” said Gerard Jansen, Country Retail Director, IKEA Philippines and Singapore. “This early Christmas price drop is our way of helping families navigate the holiday season with greater ease and joy.”

As the Philippines now welcomes the ber months, you can think of these lowered prices as an early gift from IKEA to every Filipino home by making it easier for everyone to create a space they love with IKEA home furnishings that are now even more affordable.

Get into the Christmas spirit as early as September with new items from the beloved VINTERFINT collection, such as holiday decors, textiles, lighting, and Christmas trees. By letting you add a festive touch or helping you prepare for holiday gatherings, the VINTERFINT collection will bring the warmth and joy of Christmas in the homes of many Filipinos.

This holiday season, let IKEA transform your house into a home with great quality at even lower prices. Start creating the home you’ve always wanted—shop with IKEA today and bring joy and comfort to every corner of your home. Visit IKEA Pasay City or the IKEA online store at www.IKEA.ph. PR