Ikebana Davao’s 'Rhapsody in Bloom' exhibit

THE Ikebana International Davao Chapter 133 recently enchanted visitors with an exhibit titled “Rhapsody in Bloom” at Ayala Malls Abreeza.

The group led by its dynamic president Leticia Averion has been active for over five decades and continues to share its love for ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement.

Unlike ordinary floral arranging, ikebana follows specific principles that focus on balance, harmony, and simplicity. Using natural materials like branches, leaves, grasses, and flowers, the members create arrangements that highlight the beauty of nature.

The exhibit showcased the members’ creativity and their appreciation for the natural world. Each lovely arrangement encouraged viewers to slow down and notice the unique shapes, lines, and colors found in plants.