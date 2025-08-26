IM Arca dominates Kalivungan chess

FIDE master and International Master (IM)-elect Christian Gian Karlo Arca of Ramon Enriquez High School, Zamboanga City, emerged champion in the Gov. Emmylou "Lala" J. Taliño-Mendoza 13th Mindanao Open Chess Championship, which drew nearly 150 players at the Provincial Capitol in Cotabato over the weekend.

The 16-year-old top seed tallied 7.5 points in the eight-round Swiss System tournament, part of the Kalivungan Festival 2025, and pocketed the top prize of ₱50,000.

Arca, fresh from earning his direct IM title with a gold medal finish at the Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships in Zhuhai, China, last month, went unbeaten in eight matches. His only draw came against seventh seed NM Joey Albert Florendo of Zamboanga City in the final round.

Florendo placed second with seven points and took home ₱30,000, edging out fellow seven-pointers Jimmy Dano of Digos City and Sohaily Bazer of Kidapawan City on superior tiebreaks. Dano and Bazer finished third and fourth with winnings of ₱15,000 and ₱10,000, respectively.

Allen Mirano and Davao City’s NM Macacuna Macalala, both with 6.5 points, grabbed the fifth and sixth spots. Six-pointers IM Philip John Leyson of Kidapawan City, Carl Jasphyr Lloyd Fiel and Kobi Bryant Seguar of Digos City, and NM Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City rounded out the top 10.

Arca’s victories came against Mirano, Dano, Mhyl Crese Wayne Patrimonio of Digos City, Leyson, Michael Gastala of Koronadal City, Garry Carcallas of Makilala, and Bazer in the earlier rounds.

Special awardees were Ferdinand Leysa (best senior), Andrei Tinsley Dolorosa (best junior), Gary Carcallas (best local), Aaron Aton (best kiddie), and Ma. Myrtle Versola (best kiddie female). MLSA