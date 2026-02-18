Improved postal services coming to communities soon

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), in partnership with the Office of Rep. Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), formalized a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) signed on February 12, 2026 aimed at upgrading postal facilities and delivering more efficient, accessible public services to communities nationwide.

The PHLPost Acting Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III, Chairman of the Board Atty. Kristjan Vicente Gargantiel, and Western Visayas Area 6 Director Donabel Asuncion, Ph.D together with Rep. Julienne “Jam-Jam” Baronda of Iloilo City, and Engr. Denise Maria M. Ayag, Regional Director of DPWH R-6 signed the MOC underscoring shared support for stronger public service institutions and better connectivity for Filipino communities.

Representing DPWH Secretary Vince Hizon, Regional Director Engr. Denise Maria M. Ayag, underscored the department’s commitment to ensuring that infrastructure planning and implementation are aligned with the evolving needs of future postal services.

PHLPost Area 6 Director Donabel Asuncion described the partnership as a significant milestone in the corporation’s modernization drive, noting that it reflects a clear, shared direction among PHLPost leaders to strengthen public service through concrete improvements on the ground.

Postmaster General Sta. Maria III emphasized that even as communication shifts to digital platforms, the postal service continues to matter because it carries trust, continuity, and human connection. He said modernizing facilities is not simply about upgrading buildings, but about ensuring PHLPost remains resilient, responsive, and present for Filipinos who still rely on postal services for daily needs, deliveries, and important transactions.

He also pointed to the cultural value of the post office as a familiar community institution, particularly in areas where it has long served as a reliable bridge between families, workplaces, and government. “The post office remains a cherished institution, "palangga", to generations of Filipinos,” Sta. Maria III said.

Through the MOC, PHLPost and DPWH will work together to improve postal facilities and sustain long-term modernization across the national postal network, supporting a stronger foundation for public service delivery and connectivity nationwide. PR