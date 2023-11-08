In-depth probe into newly-elected brgy captain’s death conducted

PANABO CITY, Davao del Norte — An in-depth investigation is currently being conducted by the Panabo City Police on the shooting death of the newly-elected barangay captain in Brgy. Datu Abdul Dadia this city.

On Tuesday afternoon, November 7, the victim, Paul Albert Saquian was riding in his car when he was shot by unidentified suspects at Purok Mangga at 3:15 p.m.

Based on the photos from the crime scene, the mirror in the driver's seat of the car was hit by bullets from an unidentified weapon.

The victim was sitting in the driver's seat when he was shot multiple times, thus succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds in the body and head.

Officials condemn the killing

Davao del Norte Second District Congressman Alan "Aldu" Dujali strongly condemned the killing of Saquian.

In a statement posted on Dujali's official Facebook page, he called on the Panabo City Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Saquian.

Based on the initial investigation, it was reported that the newly-elected official, during that time, was driving from Brgy. New Visayas towards his home.

But upon arriving at Purok Mangga, two unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle appeared and without provocation shot the victim several times, targeting various parts of the body.

After the shooting, the suspects quickly fled toward the central part of the city on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to Rivera Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor.

According to Dujali, this crime must be solved as soon as possible because it should not take place in a peaceful city like Panabo.

The congressman extended his condolences to the family and relatives of the barangay captain.

Panabo City Mayor Jose Relampagos, in a separate statement, also condemned the killing of Saquian.

"Subo namo nga gidawat ang balita sa kalit nga kamatayon ni Kapitan Paul Albert G. Saquian sa Barangay Datu Abdul Dadia (We are saddened by the news of the death of Kapitan Paul Albert G. Saquian)," Relampagos said.

"Gikondina nako kining matang sa krimen. Wala kini lugar sa katilingban, ilabi na ang mga tao nga misuporta niini (I condemn such a crime. This has no place in a community especially in the people that supported the community)," he added.

The mayor offered his condolences to the family of the victim. JPC, DTV with reports from Ralph Llemit