Increasing demand for electric vehicles

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Energy (DOE)-Mindanao Field Office noted a gradual increase in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Engr. Adrian Mel B. Delola, Science Research Specialist II at DOE Mindanao Field Office, shared insights during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, January 15, 2024, at SM City Davao. He highlighted that the Republic Act (RA) 11697, also known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida Law), is relatively new, having been implemented on April 15, 2022.

Regarding the cost factor, Delola acknowledged that EVs are currently expensive, constituting a major concern. However, he expressed optimism that as demand rises, the number of charging stations will increase, and the cost of the units will subsequently decrease.

“Dili man sa ingon nga daghan na siya compared dito sa Luzon and Visayas but as karun diri sa mga key cities in Mindanao ubay-ubay na kay naa naman hybrid nga nagasulod. Ang challenge man gyud ana kay wala pay mga car dealers nga pwede mu-ship (While the numbers may not be as high as in Luzon and Visayas, key cities in Mindanao already have a considerable number, especially with the introduction of hybrid models. The challenge lies in the limited presence of car dealerships that can facilitate shipping),” Delola said.

He also touched on the use of e-trikes, classified as light EVs under RA 11697, on national highways.

Delola pointed out that these e-trikes cannot be registered if their weight is below 50 kilograms or even less.

The department is collaborating with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), the Local Government Unit (LGU), and other partner agencies to address this issue and prevent such trikes from traversing national highways.

Sellers of e-trikes are actively reminding consumers that these vehicles are intended for private use, advising riders to stay within subdivisions or areas far from national highways. RGP