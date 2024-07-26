Indak-Indak and Pamulak merge on the same day

TWO major events of the Kadayawan Festival—Pamulak and Indak-Indak—will be held on the same day to ensure "livelier celebrations" and minimize traffic congestion, according to Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO).

Romero announced this change during the ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon on July 25, 2024, at Rogen Inn.

She said they aim to feature Kadayawan's major events, Indak-Indak and Pamulak, on the same day. This scheduling would also mark a memorable conclusion for the final day of Kadayawan on August 18.

According to the festival schedule, both events will take place on August 18, 2024. The street parade will run from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the showdown and party will follow from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Holding the events on a Sunday will take advantage of the reduced traffic flow on major city thoroughfares. This way, spectators who miss the parade in the morning can still enjoy the evening festivities.

Traffic Management

Dionisio Abude, Chief of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), noted that the parade routes will remain the same as last year. The route starts at Roxas Avenue, proceeds through C.M. Recto Avenue, Bonifacio, Pelayo, and ends at San Pedro Square.

“The routes for Pamulak and Indak-Indak will be the same as last year, so our preparations will be similar,” Abude said. “We have added personnel for this year's event, with 406 staff deployed for the entire festival and 118 specifically for Pamulak.”

Abude also said that there will be temporary road closures at various intersections, including Quezon Boulevard, Roxas, Jacinto, Artiaga, Padre Gomez, Zamora, Ponciano, Mabini Street, Aurora, Rizal, C.M. Recto, Rotonda Bonifacio, Bolton Pichon, Inigo Pichon, Pelayo Pichon, and Palma Gil.

Additionally, road closures for Konsierto sa Kadayawan, Kasikas sa Kadayawan, and Indak-Indak Showdown will begin on August 17.

Abude assured that construction along Quirino Avenue would be completed before the parade, with the area expected to be passable by August 5, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

To inform motorists and drivers of the upcoming road closures and rerouting, his office will distribute flyers and send letters to affected establishments. RGP