Indak-Indak grand prize now P1.1-M

A representative from the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO) announced that the grand winner of the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan open category will receive P1.1 million, an increase from last year's P1 million.

Charlotte Parba, administrative officer at DCTOO, shared this during the Kapihan sa PIA on July 26, 2024, at NCCC Victoria Plaza.

“The grand winner for the open category will get P1.1 million and a trophy, second place will get P800,000 and a trophy, third place is P500,000,” she said.

The fourth place will receive P400,000 and a trophy, the fifth place P300,000 and a trophy, and 10 consolation prizes of P50,000 each. Special awards for Best Music, Best Choreography, and Best in Artistic Design will each include P50,000 and a trophy.

In the Davao City school-based category, the grand winner will receive P1 million and a trophy and the next four placers will claim P500,000, P400,000, P300,000, and P200,000, all with trophies.

Five consolation prizes of P30,000 each will be awarded. S

pecial awards for Best Music, Best Choreography, and Best in Artistic Design will each include P50,000 and a trophy.

As of July 29, 2024, Parba added the unofficial number of participants for the Indak-Indak open category is 11, and for the Davao school-based category, it is six. The CTOO's target is 15 participants for the open category and 10 for the school-based category.

Participants from Basilan, Maguindanao, Surigao del Sur, and other areas within the Davao Region have expressed their intent to join the competition.

Last year, the Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble of Bislig, Surigao del Sur, won the P1 million cash prize in the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan open category.

Since the two major festival events are being held on the same day, Parba said they are also monitoring the number of floats participating this year. The unofficial total includes five entries in the daku (big) float category and five in the gamay (small) float category. There are eight corporate floats and six floats in the undecided category that have been presented to the executive committee.

The Pamulak sa Kadayawan features a daku (big) category for floats between 10 to 12 feet in height, 8 to 12 feet in width, and 12 to 16 feet in length. The gamay (small) category is for floats approximately 10 feet in height, 8 feet in width, and 12 feet in length.

The grand winner of the daku (big) category will receive P800,000 and a trophy, while the second and third place winners will receive P600,000 and P500,000, respectively, along with trophies. Four consolation prizes of P100,000 each will also be awarded.

In the gamay (small) category, the grand winner will receive P600,000 and a trophy, with P500,000 for second place, P400,000 for third, and consolation prizes of P75,000 each. RGP