Indak-Indak showdown moves to Coastal Road

THE grand showdown of this year's Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan will move to the Davao Coastal Road along Tulip Drive, marking the first time the festival's finale will be staged outside its traditional venue at San Pedro Square.

The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced the venue change on July 23, saying it was in response to public calls to make the event more accessible.

“Dabawenyos, we heard your suggestions loud and clear, and we’re taking the beats and rhythm of Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan to a whole new level this year,” the office said.

CTOO clarified that the street dancing competition will still follow its traditional route from Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Square. Only the grand showdown will take place at the coastal road.

CTOO head Willenito Tormis Jr. said the city wants more residents to experience the festival after concerns that Kadayawan activities mainly cater to VIPs.

“This year gipangitaan gyud namo ug pamaagi na tanan Dabawenyos mas daghan makakita, daghan maka-witness (This year, we really made an effort to find a way for more Dabawenyos to see it and for more people to witness it.),” Tormis said.

He said the office coordinated with the Public Safety and Security Office and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office to ensure the venue can safely accommodate the event.

The city has allocated P68 million for Kadayawan Festival 2026, up from P60 million last year. Organizers have lined up 26 events for residents and visitors.

CTOO expects about 250,000 tourist arrivals during this year's festival, surpassing the 206,506 visitors recorded in 2025.

The city also increased the cash prizes for the Indak-Indak competition. The open category champion will receive P1.5 million, one of the highest prizes among the country's major festivals, while the school-based category champion will take home P1 million.

Tormis said the open category has attracted 10 competing groups, while participation in the school-based division dropped to five. He attributed the decline to a Department of Education policy requiring extracurricular activities to be conducted outside school hours. RGP