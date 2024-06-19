Index crimes lower in Jan-May 2024 than same months in 2023

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) improved crime prevention in the first quarter of 2024, as index crimes are lower than last year’s.

In a report by the agency, index crimes in the city saw a significant drop of 43 incidents (28.47 percent) from January to May 2024 compared to the same period last year. Index crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape, kidnapping, and carnapping.

Special laws crimes, such as arson, child pornography, graft and corruption, among others saw a decrease of 19 cases this year.

Illegal gambling (violation of Republic Act (RA) 9287) dropped by 96 cases (23.53 percent) in 2024 compared to 2023.

However, there were still reports of an increase in drug-related and illegal possession of firearms-related incidents. Under RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), there was an increase of 62 cases, from 552 to 614 incidents, in the same quarter.

Illegal possession of firearms (violation of RA 10591) increased by 15 cases in this year’s first five months compared to last year’s.

The DCPO is still pursuing its efforts to maintain Davao as the safest city in the country, thanking the community for its cooperation with the police force.

In 2023, the agency noted a downtrend of index crimes starting from 2019, citing statistics from 2023 and 2022. Rape decreased from 620 to 481 cases; murder from 249 to 220 cases; physical injuries dropped from 161 to 137 cases; robbery cases dropped from 150 to 136 robberies; and a significant drop from 316 theft-related cases from 250.

Last year, the police office seized about P29 million worth of illegal drugs. A total of 1,372 anti-illegal drug operations were conducted and a total of 3.765 kilograms of shabu and 35.315 kilograms of marijuana were confiscated.

Earlier this year, the DCPO copped the top-performing Philippine National Police (PNP) unit in Region 11 based on the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) that is conducted monthly.

Former DCPO director Col. Richard Bad-ang congratulated the police force for their performance and noted that it was a result of team effort and dedication to duty that placed them on top.

The police office attributed their success to the enforced security programs such as the Oplan Kalinaw for anti-terrorism; Oplan R.A.T.S (Robbery, Akyat Bahay, Theft, Snatching) Tugis for anti-theft patrol; and Oplan Kilos for community-based rape prevention and education. DEF with reports from Allyssa Kaye Casa