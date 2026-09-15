Indian tech, manufacturing firms target $66.8M PH investments

INDIAN technology and manufacturing companies are looking to invest up to $66.78 million in new and expansion projects in the Philippines that could generate as many as 7,500 jobs, government officials said.

The companies discussed their investment plans during a high-level executive roundtable Sept. 12, which followed up on commitments made during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s August 2025 visit to India.

The discussions focused on accelerating investments in information technology-business process management (IT-BPM), artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital engineering, and electronics manufacturing services.

“We are making it easier and faster for Indian companies to set up and scale here in the Philippines,” Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque said.

“Through the Create More Act, we have cut through red tape, improved tax incentives, and used our Green Lanes to fast-track approvals. As Indian tech and manufacturing leaders bring thousands of high-value jobs to Clark, Subic, Tarlac, and Cagayan de Oro, the DTI is making sure they have full support to grow their business operations and tap our world-class Filipino workforce,” she said.

Cognizant plans to expand its Philippine operations by introducing high-value technology services, including AI, cybersecurity, digital engineering, and global capability centers. The company expects the expansion to create 3,000 to 5,000 jobs over the next three years and is evaluating potential sites in Tarlac, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, and Urdaneta.

HCLTech also plans to sustain about $10 million in investments as it expands its technology and digital services operations. The company supports more than 70 global clients in the Philippines and plans to strengthen workforce training in AI and cybersecurity while exploring opportunities to expand into the regions.

VVDN Technologies is finalizing plans to establish an electronics assembly and testing facility in the Philippines. The proposed project could attract $10 million to $50 million in investments and create about 500 manufacturing jobs. The company is considering Subic, First Philippine Industrial Park, and Laguna as potential locations.

Hinduja Group outlined a $6 million investment plan through Hinduja Global Solutions to establish digitally enabled staffing solutions centers in Metro Manila, creating 1,200 skilled jobs. Its automotive arm, Ashok Leyland, also presented plans for a commercial vehicle assembly project to supply units to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

The participating Indian companies have a combined market capitalization of about $65.55 billion and an existing Philippine investment footprint of $84.7 million.

“India’s leading technology and manufacturing companies are recognizing the Philippines as a competitive destination for high-value investments. The interest we are seeing is a strong indication that our investment reforms are working and that companies are looking to the Philippines not only as a market, but as a strategic base for their regional operations,” Investment Czar Secretary Frederick Go said.

Joining the roundtable were President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Roque, Philippine Ambassador to India Josel Francisco Ignacio, and Philippine Trade and Investment Center-New Delhi Commercial Counsellor Rudolph Jay Velasco.

The Indian business delegation included Cognizant Vice President and Head of Government Affairs for India and Asia-Pacific Gaurav Hazra; HCLTech Chief Financial Officer Shiv Waila; VVDN Technologies Chief Executive Officer Puneet Agarwal and Senior Executive Himmat Singh Sidhu; and Hinduja Group Resident Director Amb. Ajit Kumar and Group President Dr. Sunil K. Chadda. PR