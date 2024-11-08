Indigenous communities champion ecological services

AN OFFICIAL from Strengthening Indigenous Peoples in Mindanao (Stip Mindanao) underscored the need to promote Payment for Ecological Services (PES) in Mindanao.

Lordilie Enjambre, the Stip Mindanao program coordinator for the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), expressed optimism that cities and municipalities across Mindanao will adopt PES. She said that they have invited Local Government Units (LGUs) to the first Mindanao PES conference for Indigenous Peoples (IP), scheduled for November 18-20, 2024.

“We hope the conference will help enlighten them and encourage each locality to establish its own PES ordinance,” Enjambre said at a media forum on November 6, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Besides LGUs, Enjambre hopes the conference will raise awareness among Indigenous Communities (ICs) about PES. Among the ICs invited are the Ata Manobo from Davao, Blaan from Sarangani, Higaonon from Misamis Occidental, Talaandig from Bukidnon, and Manobo-Matigsalug from Davao Oriental.

“PES is a funding mechanism that rewards landholders, particularly Indigenous Peoples, with incentives to undertake reforestation, afforestation, and other protective environmental activities,” she said.

Through PES, communities can engage in actions that will help secure clean drinking water for future generations. Enjambre noted that incentivizing Indigenous communities encourages them to continue preserving and restoring natural resources.

She pointed out that PES is still relatively new in the Philippines, unlike in other countries. Cagayan de Oro, however, has successfully implemented a PES ordinance, allocating around P10 million annually for reforestation, rehabilitation, and conservation projects.

The conference will highlight PES best practices, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will discuss topics like extending carbon credits.

In Davao City, Ateneo de Davao University’s Apila (Ateneo Public Interest and Legal Advocacy) has been lobbying for PES adoption. Councilor Pilar Braga, head of the education, science, technology, arts, and culture committee, introduced a PES ordinance on June 4, 2024. Under the proposal, Davao City Water District (DCWD) customers would contribute through monthly bills, while non-customers would pay directly to the City Treasurer’s Office to fund conservation efforts for the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed. The ordinance has passed its first reading and is currently under review by the Committee on Environment.

Stip is MinDA’s latest initiative to empower Indigenous Communities in Mindanao, focusing on PES education and environmental governance. RGP