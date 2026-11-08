Indigenous women lead fight to preserve ancestral heritage

IN 2001, an unusual sight greeted an Indigenous community along the Ngan River in Compostela. Large numbers of fish had died along its waters, prompting families to collect what they initially believed was an unexpected abundance of food. For several days, residents gathered the fish and preserved them by drying, unaware that the incident would become a troubling reminder of the environmental threats facing their ancestral territory.

“At that time, we thought it was a blessing. We harvested the fish. For a few days, we were able to harvest the fish,” recalled Gibubayan Raulyn Guay, Ancestral Domain Management Officer of Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT) No. 019 in Compostela, Davao de Oro.

The community’s excitement soon turned into concern when the fish disappeared from the river. Guay attributed the fish kill to chemicals from mining waste upstream, an experience that strengthened her determination to protect the natural resources upon which Indigenous families depended.

Growing up in the Mandaya Indigenous Cultural Community, Guay had listened to stories from her elders about the beauty and abundance of Mount Tambuyong, a sacred mountain in Compostela.

Her grandfather often spoke of forests that provided food, medicinal plants, and other resources essential to their daily lives. The mountain, which she described as an important watershed and protected area, held cultural and spiritual significance for the community.

These childhood accounts eventually took on greater meaning as she witnessed the effects of logging, mineral extraction, and the decline of wildlife in their ancestral territory.

“Our indigenous knowledge systems and practices are slowly vanishing,” Guay said, expressing concern over the changes affecting their community.

The fish kill reinforced the teachings of her grandfather about the consequences of environmental destruction and the importance of preserving natural resources.

“From there, I realized the stories of my grandfather that we should protect the environment because this is what gives us food, food that is sufficient for our future generations,” she added.

The experience contributed to Guay’s involvement in Indigenous youth organizing in Compostela, where community members began documenting the natural landscapes of their ancestral territory and identifying areas threatened by logging, mining, and hunting. Their early conservation efforts faced difficulties, particularly in accessing sacred sites and traditional hunting grounds amid security concerns and encroachment within their territory.

Guay recalled the frustration of confronting environmentally destructive activities while lacking sufficient resources and support to address them.

“How were we able to stop the illegal logging, illegal hunting, illegal mining?” Guay asked, recalling the challenges encountered by Indigenous volunteers.

Community members eventually organized the Compostela Forest Guards and Ecotourism Guides Farmers Association, bringing together individuals willing to participate in environmental monitoring, tree planting, cleanups, and forest patrols.

The work, however, was largely voluntary, creating difficulties for members who also needed to support their households.

“Most of us have families,” Guay said, explaining the financial limitations that affected their activities. “We cannot do it because we do not have money.”

The group eventually sought formal registration and assistance from government agencies to develop livelihood opportunities alongside conservation activities. Their initiatives expanded to include ecotourism, mountain hiking, and the development of trails and facilities intended to provide income while encouraging the protection of forests and wildlife.

Guay’s experience was among the Indigenous conservation stories shared during “KATUTUBO: Guardians of Ancestral Domains,” held on October 30, 2026, at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Baguio District, Davao City, in observance of Indigenous Peoples Month.

The gathering brought together Indigenous representatives from different communities, highlighting their experiences in forest protection, traditional knowledge preservation, and community-led conservation.

Another woman who shared her journey was Bai Grace Butal, a member of the Bagobo-Tagabawa Indigenous Cultural Community and secretary of Bantay Bukid in Barangay Eden, Toril District, Davao City.

Butal is the only woman among the forest rangers in her group, while pursuing community development studies at the University of Southeastern Philippines.

Her involvement in conservation reflects a personal commitment to the ancestral territory that has shaped her identity and understanding of her responsibilities as an Indigenous woman.

“My journey in conservation is deeply connected to who I am as an indigenous woman,” Butal said. She explained that their ancestral domain encompasses more than the physical land occupied by Indigenous families. It is connected to the Lipadas watershed, an important natural resource that also benefits surrounding communities and contributes to Davao City’s water resources.

Protecting the forests, she emphasized, carries responsibilities that extend beyond the boundaries of their ancestral territory.

“Our ancestral domain is not just our land,” Butal said. “It is our home where our elders live, our future, where our children will build their lives also.”

Her responsibilities as a forest ranger and community leader have presented challenges, particularly while balancing her academic commitments and the demands of environmental protection.

Butal acknowledged experiencing moments of discouragement as she navigated these responsibilities, but the encouragement of her fellow community members has helped her remain committed to conservation. Their determination to protect their ancestral territory continues to remind her of the purpose behind the sacrifices she makes.

“Sometimes I am discouraged to continue, but when I hear my people saying that that is our land, we have to protect it,” she shared, describing how the support of her community strengthens her resolve.

Butal has also been encouraging young Indigenous members to participate in protecting their ancestral territory. Their community has organized a group of Indigenous youth serving as ancestral domain caretakers, providing opportunities for younger members to assist their elders and learn about environmental stewardship through direct involvement.

Storytelling remains an important part of this effort, allowing traditional knowledge and community experiences to be passed down through generations.

“Working with the community is a way of transferring my knowledge to the young generations,” Butal said, emphasizing the importance of involving Indigenous youth in conservation. Her participation in a learning exchange with Aboriginal women in Australia also provided an opportunity to encounter conservation practices developed by other Indigenous communities.

The exchange highlighted how women from different cultural backgrounds could share experiences in forest protection and community leadership while preserving their respective traditions.

The testimonies of Guay and Butal offered different perspectives on the realities of Indigenous conservation. Guay’s journey was shaped by environmental degradation and the challenges of organizing community volunteers without dependable sources of income. Butal’s experience highlighted the responsibilities of a woman working in forest protection while pursuing her education and preparing younger community members to become environmental guardians.

Their accounts demonstrated how Indigenous women have taken active roles in responding to challenges within their communities. Guay helped organize conservation and livelihood initiatives in response to environmental threats, while Butal continues to participate in forest protection and the transfer of Indigenous knowledge through youth involvement. Their contributions extend beyond environmental monitoring to community organizing, education, and the preservation of traditional practices.

The celebration also provided an opportunity for their experiences to be shared alongside those of other Indigenous conservation practitioners, including women from Australia whose environmental work involves similar responsibilities in protecting ancestral territories. Their exchanges emphasized the value of traditional ecological knowledge and the importance of strengthening women’s participation in conservation leadership.

Butal hopes that the younger generation will continue to experience the forests and waterways that have sustained her community, rather than inherit only accounts of landscapes that have disappeared. Her aspiration is closely connected to the work she continues to undertake as a forest ranger, student, and Indigenous community member.

“I want them to experience the clean water to drink,” she said, expressing her hope that children will continue to benefit from the natural resources their ancestors protected.

“I don’t want them to read only on books of how beautiful our ancestral domain is,” Butal added.

The conservation efforts of Guay and Butal reflect the responsibilities that Indigenous women continue to carry within their ancestral territories. Their experiences demonstrate how environmental protection is shaped by everyday realities, from the loss of natural resources and the difficulty of sustaining voluntary conservation work to the challenge of preparing younger generations to assume responsibility for their land.

Their shared determination lies in ensuring that the children who inherit their ancestral territories will still recognize the forests, rivers, and traditions that have sustained their communities for generations. ACA