Indigents, 4Ps members to avail Doreco lifeline rate discount

THE Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (Doreco) is encouraging indigent consumers, low-income earners, and members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to apply for the lifeline rate subsidy program, which offers a discount on their electricity bills.

Doreco stated that 4Ps members automatically qualify for this subsidy. They only need to complete a form available at the DORECO office.

“Padayon ang implementasyon sa paghatag ug diskwento sa binulan nga bayronon sa kuryente sa tanang konsumante nga adnay binulan nga konsumo one to 20 kilowatt-hour (kWh) karong January 2024 billing period (The discount on monthly electricity bills will continue for all consumers with a monthly consumption of one to 20 kilowatt-hours (kWh) during the January 2024 billing period.),” Doreco wrote in their post on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The discount is based on Republic Act 11552, known as the “Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate,” which amends Section 73 of Republic Act No. 9136, also known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, as amended by Republic Act No. 10150.

4Ps beneficiaries who have not yet taken advantage of the program must complete a form at the DORECO office, provide a photocopy of their valid government-issued 4Ps ID, and submit a DORECO power bill.

Indigent or low-income earners, like 4Ps beneficiaries, must also fill out a form at the DORECO office. They need to provide a photocopy of a valid government-issued ID, a DORECO power bill, and a certification from the Municipal or City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). RGP