Individuals showing signs of scoliosis urged to undergo medical checkup

DAVAO City Councilor Enzo Villafuerte urged those who show signs of scoliosis to seek early medical care in celebration of Scoliosis Awareness Month this June.

Villafuerte, who chairs the Committee on Social Services, said that scoliosis is a condition that is widespread in communities. However, it may not seem apparent, and many individuals are unaware that they have this condition.

Villafuerte said that scoliosis is a serious condition, citing how it can affect posture, confidence, mobility, and quality of life.

He said that through Proclamation No. 620, series of 2018, June of every year is declared as Scoliosis Awareness Month. This serves as a reminder of the risks of scoliosis and the benefits of early diagnosis through regular health check-ups, proper screenings, and paying attention to warning signs.

Villafuerte said that some signs of scoliosis include uneven shoulders, an uneven waistline, or a leaning posture, adding that early detection can lead to better treatment options and improved health outcomes.

The councilor said that this month provides an opportunity to show compassion and support for those living with scoliosis.

“Let this be an opportunity to eliminate the social stigma. As a community, we must foster an understanding rather than judgment. Awareness is not only about recognition but also taking action,” he said during his privilege speech on June 23, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Villafuerte said that a healthy lifestyle should be promoted and encouraged everyone to seek medical advice when necessary so that complications can be prevented and the lives of people affected by scoliosis can be improved through the spread of accurate information.

He said that there have been many positive developments for people living with scoliosis, such as PhilHealth coverage of the whole spectrum of care, from diagnosis to non-surgical management, including physical therapy and, most importantly, surgery for severe cases.

He added that there is a pending bill, the National Scoliosis Care Act, which is a comprehensive measure that would help those living with the condition.

Villafuerte then passed a resolution in support of the commemoration of National Scoliosis Awareness Month 2026.

Internationally, scoliosis affects two to three percent of the population and is prevalent in Europe.

June is celebrated as “Scoliosis Awareness Month” by Proclamation Number 620, signed by Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. RGP