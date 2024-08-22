Indonesia airline commits Davao-Manado direct flight services

Earlier this week, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) deputy executive director, Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro revealed this development following a meeting with Dato Bernard Francis, CEO of TransNusa Aviation Group in their headquarters. The meeting was facilitated by the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao.

"We are thrilled to welcome this development, as a new Indonesian airline intends to explore this route, which holds great promise for enhancing connectivity between Mindanao and North Sulawesi," said MinDA Chair Sec. Leo Magno.

Magno emphasized that the direct air link between the two regions may play in fostering tourism, strengthening economic linkages, and easing trade businesses throughout the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) and within Asean.

TransNusa Aviation Group is expanding fast to offer international services.

At present, the Indonesian-based aviation company is conducting further studies of the Manado-Davao route but is optimistic that it will establish itself as a vital link in the region to achieve its idea of a more integrated nation.

"We recognize the potential of this route to not only strengthen business and tourism ties but also to serve as a catalyst for regional development," Dato Bernard Francis said.

The Manado-Davao route initially commenced in May 2007 and was reinstated on September 27, 2019, via Garuda Indonesia Airlines operating on Mondays and Fridays. However, it was halted again following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

On January 4, Leading Edge Air Services Corporation (Leascor), the aviation arm of ACDI Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC), and MinDA led an exploratory business mission to North Sulawesi, Indonesia to assess the potential resumption of the Davao-Manado flight.

The delegates flew via Leading Edge 70-seater ATR 72-500 plane to evaluate the existing market conditions and potential for reintroducing the air route.

TransNusa is the first airline in the world to use the Comac ARJ21, a plane with a specially designed interior that has 95 seats. The airline pledges to offer dependable, secure, and reasonably priced air transportation throughout Southeast Asia and Indonesia. DEF