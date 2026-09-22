Indonesia Day 2026: A reflection on shared roots

WATCHING the dances during the Indonesia Day 2026 celebration at SM City Davao Annex made me reflect on how political boundaries fade away when culture is placed at the fore.

The performers wore traditional attire that could pass for Yakan, Maguindanao, or Maranao, except for their more elaborate headdresses. But the similarities are there.

This brought back memories of our art immersion trip to Balut Island in the Municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and their “juntra” dance.

In our talks with the locals, they were proud to show off the juntra, which, to them, is distinctly their town, nowhere else.

No gathering is successful unless everyone performs the juntra, the mayor’s wife told us. Juntra, or Jontra, is a line dance that residents say was brought over from Indonesia. It is not a staged dance, but rather a participatory one.

The tradition is that a couple starts the merriment, then, one by one, other revelers join in, swaying and stomping to the music as the couple leads. It has become the residents’ expression of unity and celebration, with clear ties to the various cultures in that small group of islands near the Indonesian border, which helps explain why Indonesians are prevalent there.

This dance on the island and the performers on Indonesia Day bring us back to shared historical connections with the Sangihe and Talaud Islands of Northern Sulawesi, Indonesia. The Sangir/Sangil people are recognized as an indigenous cultural community of the Philippines. It is one of the recognized tribes of Mindanao. But the Sangil emerge from a bicultural identity because of their historical ties with Sulawesi.