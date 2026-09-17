Indonesia Day brings ‘Harmony Beyond Borders’

INDONESIAN rhythms, colors, and traditions filled SM City Davao Annex on Sept. 15 as Filipinos and Indonesians came together for Indonesia Day 2026, celebrating culture, harmony, and diversity.
Carrying the theme “Harmony Beyond Borders,” the event brought Indonesian culture closer to Davao through traditional dances, music, costumes, artistic performances, and a showcase of medical products.
It also highlighted the familiar traditions that connect communities across Mindanao and eastern Indonesia.
At the heart of the celebration was Indonesia’s national motto, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, or “Unity in Diversity,” a message that resonated in multicultural Davao City.
Indonesian Consul General Agus Trenggono described the Philippines and Indonesia as neighbors whose relationship extends far beyond the boundaries drawn on a map.
“Indonesia and the Philippines are more than just neighboring countries drawn on a map. We are brothers and sisters connected by shared seas, intertwined histories, and common Austronesian roots,” Trenggono said.
For generations, communities in Mindanao and eastern Indonesia have exchanged goods, traditions, and stories across the sea, leaving traces of those connections in their cultures today.
“When you hear the beat of our traditional musical instruments today, you may hear echoes of your own indigenous music,” Trenggono said.
He also pointed to Indonesian batik and tenun fabrics, whose craftsmanship shares similarities with traditional weaving practices among Mindanao communities.
Beyond formal diplomacy
Trenggono said cultural gatherings can build connections that formal meetings alone cannot create, noting that diplomacy also grows through everyday encounters.
“Diplomacy is not just built in government offices; it is built through shared culture and shared laughter,” he said.
He said Davao City reflects the same spirit of diversity, with different cultures, ethnic groups and beliefs sharing one community.
The Philippines and Indonesia continue to strengthen people-to-people ties through cooperation in education, tourism, trade, diplomacy and economic development, including initiatives under the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte also described the relationship between Davao and Indonesia as one rooted in shared traditions and continued cooperation.
“Our nations continue to enrich our shared traditions, values, and culture, strengthen our ties, and nurture our rich cultural tapestry,” Duterte said.
He said cultural exchanges can help communities preserve their heritage while building stronger relationships with neighboring countries.
“It is our hope that through these cultural displays, we let arts and culture thrive in harmony and solidarity, so we may continue to propel growth and progress in our communities,” he added.
Culture as a bridge
Department of Tourism 11 regional director Tanya Rabat-Tan said cultural exchange gives tourism a deeper purpose by helping people understand one another through traditions, experiences, and stories.
“Through music, dance, and cultural exchange, we celebrate the richness of our heritage and the unity that emerges when people and communities come together,” Rabat-Tan said.
She said tourism can connect communities beyond destinations and attractions by creating spaces where people can learn to appreciate cultural differences.
“By celebrating our diversity and strengthening cultural exchanges, we help build communities that are more connected, inclusive, and peaceful,” she said.
Meanwhile, Department of Foreign Affairs Mindanao Assistant Secretary Maria Agnes Cervantes traced Philippine-Indonesian ties to cultural and maritime connections that existed long before the two countries established formal diplomatic relations.
Generations of traders, travelers, families, and coastal communities maintained links across maritime borders, shaping similar cultural practices, traditions, and ways of life.
Cervantes said these commonalities can continue to support broader cooperation in politics, security, and the economy.
She also cited the Philippine Healthcare Business Forum and Exhibition 2026, which brought Indonesian medical equipment and health care suppliers together with Philippine institutions and industry representatives.
“May trade and commerce and people-to-people exchanges grow from strength to strength,” Cervantes said.
Shared heritage
The celebration showed that the ties between Filipinos and Indonesians extend beyond official relations.
Through music, woven patterns, traditional performances, and stories, Indonesia Day 2026 highlighted cultural connections formed across generations.
“Harmony Beyond Borders” became more than an event theme as Filipinos and Indonesians celebrated traditions that have long connected their communities across the seas.
The celebration underscored how the waters between Mindanao and Indonesia have not only separated two nations but also served as pathways for cultural exchange, trade, and people-to-people connections. ACA