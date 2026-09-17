Indonesia Day brings ‘Harmony Beyond Borders’

INDONESIAN rhythms, colors, and traditions filled SM City Davao Annex on Sept. 15 as Filipinos and Indonesians came together for Indonesia Day 2026, celebrating culture, harmony, and diversity.

Carrying the theme “Harmony Beyond Borders,” the event brought Indonesian culture closer to Davao through traditional dances, music, costumes, artistic performances, and a showcase of medical products.

It also highlighted the familiar traditions that connect communities across Mindanao and eastern Indonesia.

At the heart of the celebration was Indonesia’s national motto, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, or “Unity in Diversity,” a message that resonated in multicultural Davao City.

Indonesian Consul General Agus Trenggono described the Philippines and Indonesia as neighbors whose relationship extends far beyond the boundaries drawn on a map.

“Indonesia and the Philippines are more than just neighboring countries drawn on a map. We are brothers and sisters connected by shared seas, intertwined histories, and common Austronesian roots,” Trenggono said.

For generations, communities in Mindanao and eastern Indonesia have exchanged goods, traditions, and stories across the sea, leaving traces of those connections in their cultures today.

“When you hear the beat of our traditional musical instruments today, you may hear echoes of your own indigenous music,” Trenggono said.

He also pointed to Indonesian batik and tenun fabrics, whose craftsmanship shares similarities with traditional weaving practices among Mindanao communities.