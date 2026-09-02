Indonesia fires push Davao air quality to ‘unhealthy’ level

AIR QUALITY at a monitoring station in Davao City reached “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” levels as smoke from forest fires in Indonesia drifted into the region, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB)-Davao said Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026

The agency recorded elevated levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, at its Calinan Station from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. Another air-quality parameter at the same station remained in the “Fair” category.

Air quality at this level can aggravate respiratory conditions among children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with existing heart or lung conditions, under national standards.

Other monitoring stations in the region reported better conditions as of Sept. 1. The Digos Station in Davao del Sur recorded “Fair” air quality, while the Malita Station in Davao Occidental remained in the “Good” category across all parameters.

The DENR-EMB central office and the state weather bureau, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), attributed the haze to ongoing forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Strong, dry southwest monsoon, or habagat, winds carried fine smoke particles across the equator and into parts of the Philippines, including Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The haze has affected areas differently. Metro Cebu, for instance, recorded “Very Unhealthy” air quality, prompting Cebu City officials to suspend face-to-face classes in public and private schools and encourage private companies to adopt work-from-home arrangements.

In Davao Region, DENR-EMB-Davao continues to monitor air quality across its stations and provide updates as conditions change.

Health and environmental authorities urged people in areas affected by visible haze to limit prolonged outdoor activities. They also advised residents to keep windows closed and wear well-fitting face masks or N95 respirators when going outside. GRS