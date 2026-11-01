Info caravan arrives in Barangay Gupitan

KAPALONG, Davao del Norte — Overcoming the geographical terrain of Barangay Gupitan, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-Davao Region reached this barangay, which covers an estimated area of 65,000 hectares of mostly ancestral domain lands inhabited by the Ata-Manobo indigenous peoples.

PIA-Davao conducted the Barangay Information Caravan, delivering focused government information services, orienting local IP leaders, community workers, and youth leaders on good governance, and fostering linkages between and among LGU leaders and national line agencies.

Representing Kapalong Municipal Mayor Edgardo Timbol, former Kapalong Mayor Maria Theresa R. Timbol urged the information caravan participants and those availing of some government services to take time to learn from the information made available by PIA-Davao.

“Atong pahimuslan ang pag-anhi sa PIA ug pagdala og impormasyon alang sa atong kasayuran ug kalambuan (Let us take advantage of PIA’s presence, bringing information for our information and development),” she said as she lauded PIA for bringing the Information Caravan to Barangay Gupitan.

Lined-up topics were predetermined in a discussion with the PIA-Davao del Norte Government Information Center with Municipal Mayor Tibol, who emphasized prioritizing discussions on scholarships and educational assistance.

“If we aim to deter the resurgence of recruitment of insurgency underground movement, we’ll focus on education; that is what we’ve seen needed in the area,” Mayor Timbol said.

Based on the discussion with Timbol, PIA-Davao laid out information sessions on Scholarship Programs and Educational Assistance discussed by the Commission on Higher Education (Ched)-Davao, Health Benefits of the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap) by the PhilHealth; Disaster Resilience and Assistance Programs particularly Lawa at Binhi of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao, supported by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) –Davao del Norte which gave practical tips on Disaster Resilience.

On the other hand, PIA-Davao made it a point to make participants learn about Media and Information Literacy and discussed the basics of “Maging Mapanuri,” while the Municipal Local Government Operations Office (MLGOO) of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao discussed the fundamentals of barangay governance, supported by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Davao del Norte, which provided a cultural context on good governance.

On top of delivering information and answering queries about PhilHealth Yakap, members of the PhilHealth team attending the information caravan also conducted on-site Yakap registration, which generated a number of registrants.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao del Norte Provincial Statistical Office brought its Philippine ID System registration during the information caravan, while the Department of Health (DOH) Provincial Office Davao del Norte provided medical consultations.

The rest of the agencies invited to join the caravan provided some information materials and attended to several queries, aside from providing discussions on specific services determined by the municipal government to have information gap. PIA DAVAO