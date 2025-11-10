Infra project in Panabo eyed finishing in Dec ‘25

THE long-stalled drainage rehabilitation project along Daang Maharlika (National Highway) fronting several business establishments and the Panabo City Market Complex is expected to be completed by December 2025, following a meeting between Panabo City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao Region.

In a Facebook post of the Panabo City Information Office, the city revealed that during the dialogue held on October 21, 2025, at the Ground, Panabo Market Complex in Barangay New Pandan, Mayor Relampagos relayed the concerns of affected business owners regarding the unfinished project, which has been causing inconvenience for both merchants and customers.

He pointed out that the open drainage structure has become an “eyesore” along the main highway and has disrupted business operations, particularly those whose parking areas remain unusable due to the ongoing construction.

In response, which was also posted in another post by the city’s FB page, DPWH officials, accompanied by the project contractor, assured the mayor that the drainage project would be fully completed by December this year.

The mayor also took the opportunity to remind DPWH of other unfinished infrastructure projects in the city that have been delayed for an extended period. These include the road project in Barangay Kasilak, the Wharf Road from Crossing Ybañez to Gala-gala Convenience, and the damaged portion of the Flood Control Project in Barangay JP Laurel.

Mayor Relampagos emphasized the importance of closely monitoring all ongoing DPWH projects within Panabo City to ensure timely completion and to prevent further disruption to public services and local businesses.

In response, DPWH-Davao officials committed to reviewing and prioritizing all projects discussed during the meeting, assuring the city government that appropriate actions will be taken to address delays and ensure project quality.

The meeting was also attended by personnel from the Panabo City Engineering Office, who vowed to coordinate with DPWH to facilitate faster implementation and monitoring of the city’s priority infrastructure projects.

Average economic cost due to damaged infrastructure in PH

Poor or damaged roads and drainage infrastructure impose a measurable economic cost on businesses and households. For example, a University of the Philippines study on roadway utility obstructions found that in just one recently-widened highway in Rizal Province, obstructions (such as utility poles) resulted in an average loss of around ₱37.8 million per year in unrealized benefits and crash-related costs from 2017–2018.

From a broader macro-perspective, the World Bank / Philippine Development Plan report states that insufficient infrastructure is a major constraint to economic growth and poverty reduction in the Philippines.

When highways or drainage systems fronting business districts are incomplete or blocked, the ripple effect is felt in delays in deliveries, reduced customer access, higher vehicle maintenance costs, and wasted time.

A report titled How Do Poor Road Conditions Impact Communities in the Philippines? sums it up: “Poor roads … can limit economic growth … drivers must put their vehicles through maintenance and repairs more frequently.”

In practical terms, for a town such as Panabo City, these impacts translate into lost revenue for merchants whose storefronts are less accessible or whose parking is unusable; higher logistical costs for suppliers; and decreased foot traffic as customers avoid “an eyesore” or blocked frontage.

Fixing the drainage project along Daang Maharlika not only addresses visual and safety concerns but also unlocks the economic potential of the corridor by restoring full access, reducing hazards, and enabling smoother traffic. As business owners cited in the meeting said, while the project remains incomplete, their operations suffer.

Finally, good drainage is not simply about aesthetic or environmental value — it is a business enabler. Well-drained highways reduce the risk of flooding, reduce interruptions to commerce, protect parked vehicles and adjacent properties, and minimise the risk of damage to goods and stock.

In short, investing in complete and well-maintained road and drainage infrastructure is a key enabler of local economic resilience, especially in growth areas like Panabo City’s market complex and commercial strip. CEA